Mortgagor: Jamie Traigle, Jennifier Traigle; Lender: Pedestal Bank; lot7 blk6 Emerald Park; $177,700; 1282363 8/21/19

Mortgagor: James Brou, Jo Ann Brou; Lender: Home Bank NA; lot1 blk2 Hidalgo Estates Add; $NA; 1282374 8/21/19

Mortgagor: Brady Bourgeois; Lender: Flagstar Bank FSB; lot12 blk3 Delaune Peltier; $146,969; 1282376 8/21/19

Mortgagor: Randall Gros, Linda Gros; Lender: Quicken Loans INC; Sec18 T16S R19E; $171,245; 1282377 8/21/19

Mortgagor: Boudoin Family Capital Holdings LLC; Connie Hebert, Albert Hebert Jr, Stacey Luna, Monty Luna, Pamela Cobb, ET AL; Lender: First American Bank and Trust; Sec43 T16S R17E; $NA; 1282381 8/21/19

Mortgagor: JLB Properties of Lafourche LLC; Lender: Synergy Bank; Lot in Lafourche; $NA; 1282384 8/21/19

Mortgagor: Logan Theriot; Lender: GMFS LLC; lot4 Lydia Park; $72,659; 1282390 8/21/19

Mortgagor: Eli Autin; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; lots 31 and 32 C M Comeaux; $117,325; 1282394 8/21/19

Mortgagor: Richard Piaatkowski, Hollis Piatkowski; Lender: South Lafourche Bank & Trust Co; lot5 blkA Clovis Duet; $50,000; 1282405 8/21/19

Mortgagor: Sloan Pierce; Lender: Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co; Sec30 T15S R16E; $103,500; 1282401 8/21/19

Mortgagor: Cory Landry, Kaci Landry; Lender: Pedestal Bank; Secs136 and 139 T15S R17E; $214,350; 1282407 8/21/19

Mortgagor: Jeff Hebert, Beth Hebert; Lender: Synergy Bank; lot1 blk3 Azalea Terrace Add; $NA; 1282412 8/21/19

Mortgagor: Darin Benoit, Jessica Benoit; Lender:Eustis Mortgage Corp; Sec22 T14S R17E; $203,000; 1282419 8/21/19

Mortgagor: Colin Knobloch, Cassandra Knobloch; Lender: Prime Choice Funding INC; lot6 blk11 St Maurice Add; $165,977; 1282425 8/21/19

Mortgagor: Linda Gros; Lender: Synergy Bank; Sec21 T15S R17E; $NA; 1282445 8/22/19

Mortgagor: Trey Clark, Josie St Pierre; Lender: Quicken Loans; lot8 blk5 Pineridge Estates; $153,330; 1282447 8/22/19

Mortgagor: Phyllis Johnson, Carl Johnson; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot28 blk11 Sugar Plantation; $186,558; 1282469 8/22/19

Mortgagor: Jordan Hernandez, Kristen Hernandez; Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; lot3 blk5 Elmwood Estates; $131,625; 1282475 8/22/19

Mortgagor: Dylan Fournier; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Secs 36 and 37 T16S R17E; $351,400; 1282476 8/22/19

Mortgagor: Kenyon Green; Lender: AXOS Bank; lot10 blk2 RichouxnArcement; $65,110; 1282478 8/22/19

Mortgagor: Jesse Bergeron; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; lots 126 and 127 Guitchetville; $101,850; 1282485 8/22/19

Mortgagor: Michael Lee; Lender: Riverland Federal Credit Union; lot18 blk4 Magnolia Landing; $NA; 1282488 8/22/19

Mortgagor: Jacques Thibodaux, Greta Thibodaux; Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank; lot21 Nicholls; $258,250; 1282487 8/22/19

Mortgagor: Andrea Alphonso, Brent Alphonso; Lender: Regions Bank; Lot in Lafourche; $138,320; 1282491 8/22/19

Mortgagor: Welton Allemand, Laura Allemand; Lender: Regions Bank; lot1 blkE Acadia Place; $208,000; 1282493 8/22/19

Mortgagor: Daniel Autin, Kasey Autin; Lender: Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co; Sec162 T14S R15E Sec1 T14S R16E; $185,000; 1282498 8/23/19

Mortgagor: Jordan Robichaux, Nicholas Naquin; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; $168,884; 1282500 8/23/19

Mortgagor: Todd Diaz, Allyson Diaz; Lender: First American Bank and Trust; lot6 blk7 Dugas Add; $NA; 1282505 8/23/19

Mortgagor: Francis Larose, Theresa Larose; Lender: Regions Bank; lot10 Guidroz; $197,500; 1282512 8/23/19

Mortgagor: Ransdell Benoit; Lender: Delta Financial Services of Lafourche INC; lots 3 and EX3B blk1 Abby Add; $50,000; 1282515 8/23/19

Mortgagor: Jacob Mayberry; Lender: GMFS LLC; lot14 blk2 Darwen Estates; $187,878 8/23/19

Mortgagor: LP Real Estate Holdings LLC; Lender: Pedestal Bank; lot18 blk1 Quail Run Add; $NA; 1282530 8/23/19

Mortgagor: Kelly Dufrene; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; lots 1, 2, 5 and 7 blkK Nolan Hyland Add; $NA; 1282545 8/23/19

Mortgagor: Destiny Landry, Ron Landry Jr; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; lot4 blk6 Chateau Estate; $267,300; 1282546 8/23/19

Mortgagor: Sean Boudreaux, Rae Boudreaux; Lender: Business First Bank; lots 15 and 16 blk6 Bayou Vista; $NA; 1282551 8/23/19

Mortgagor: Daren Darnall Jr, Audrey Darnall; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Secs 19 and 20 T16S R19E; $223,708; 1282553 8/23/19

Mortgagor: Warren Soileau Jr; Lender: State Bank & Trust Co of Golden Meadow; lot13 blk4 Pointe Fourchon Development; $252,000; 1282555 8/23/19

Mortgagor: David Cole, Anna Cole; Lender: Hancock Whitney Bank; lot7 blk1 Bon Ton Villa Add; $NA; 1282587 8/26/19

Mortgagor: Bowen Custom Homes LLC; Lender: Pedestal Bank; lot12 blk5 Caro Estates of Bayou Blue; $NA; 1282592 8/26/19

Mortgagor: Joseph Fournet; Lender: Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co; lot3 blk1 Dugas; $NA; 1282593 8/26/19

Mortgagor: Monica Trosclair; Lender: Hancock Whitney Bank; lot12 blk3 Rienzi Estates; $NA: 1282602 8/26/19

Mortgagor: Danny Danos Jr, Madalyn Danos; Lender: Pedestal Bank; Lot in Lafourche; $NA; 1282621 8/26/19

Mortgagor: Rachelle Guisry, Brian Peters; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Lot in Lafourche; $72,000; 1282623 8/26/19

Mortgagor: Steven Savoie; Lender: Homebridge Financial Services INC; lot10 blk5 Caro Estates of Bayou Blue; $226,363; 1282639 8/26/19

Mortgagor: Adam Sanders, Kristen Sanders; Lender: Discover Bank; lot9 blk9 Sugar Ridge West; $62,000; 1282640 8/26/19

Mortgagor: Ryan Orgeron II; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; lots 18 and 19 blk4 Bayou Vista; $180,000; 1282653 8/26/19

Mortgagor: Rachel Reulet; Lender: 1st Franklin Financial Corp; Sec33 T13S R17E; $23,913; 1282725 8/27/19

Mortgagor: Keith Triche, Alisa Triche; Lender: Synergy Bank; lot1 blk2 Four Point Heights; $NA; 1282877 8/27/19

Mortgagor: Travis Neal, Cassandra Neal; Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp; lots2 and 3 blk4 Four Point Heights; $149,056; 1282880 8/27/19

Mortgagor: Mickey Thibodaux; Lender: GMFS LLC; lot5 blk7 Fantastic Acres; $222,500; 1282883 8/27/19

Mortgagor: Beau Thibodaux, Katie Thibodaux; Lender: Amerihome Mortgage Co LLC; lot3 blk5 Grand Marnier Subd; $249,000; 1282884 8/27/19

Mortgagor: Danny Rink Jr; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot119 Settlement At Live Oak; $312,606; 1282886 8/27/19

Mortgagor: Kayla Marcel, Brady Dupre; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; lot131 Highland Oaks; $210,648; 1282888 8/27/19

Mortgagor: Noah Veronie; Lender: GMFS LLC; lot12 blk1 Labat; $63,939; 1282890 8/27/19

Mortgagor: Donald Bergeron Jr; Lender: JFQ Lending INC; Sec4 T15S R16E; $177,099; 1282897 8/27/19

Mortgagor: Stephen Prestenbach; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; lot13 blk3 Landmark Estates; $178,181; 1282905 8/27/19

Mortgagor: Timothy Vedros II, Lauren Vedros; Lender: Assurance Group LLC; lot148 Highland Oaks; $162,400; 1282932 8/27/19

Mortgagor: Ethan Rodrigue; Lender: South Louisiana Bank; lot12 Pecan Grove; $NA; 1282985 8/28/19

Mortgagor: Daron Cavaness; Lender: Bearer; lot6 blk2 Darwen Estates; $150,000; 1282987 8/28/19

Mortgagor: Picou Enterprises INC; Lender: United Community Bank; Secs 22 and 23 T18S R21E; $NA; 1282981 8/28/19

Mortgagor: Ro Day INC; Lender: Synergy Bank; lot9 blk6 Rienzi Place Add; $NA; 1282989 8/28/19

Mortgagor: Troy Vice, Evette Vice; Lender: Citizens Bank NA; lot2 blk1 Greenway Estates; $244,000; 1282990 8/28/19

Mortgagor: JDP Holdings LLC; Lender: Synergy Bank; Sec37 T15S R16E; $NA; 1282993 8/28/19

Mortgagor: Karen Naquin; Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; lots 11 and 12 blk4 Hidalgo Estates Add; $151,098; 1283000 8/28/19

Mortgagor: Tyrone White Sr, Debra White; Lender: Advance Mortgage & Investment Co LLC; Sec16 T15S R16E; $244,959; 1283006 8/28/19

Mortgagor: Vicki Scott; Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage; lot4 blk6 Gilbert Hue Add; $147,283; 1283031 8/28/19

Mortgagor: Brian Rogers; Lender: Quicken Loans INC; Lot In Lafourche; $80,606; 1283076 8/29/19

Mortgagor: Pelican Keys LLC; Lender: Pedestal Bank; Lot in Lafourche; $NA; 1283081 8/29/18

Mortgagor: Roman Yerena, Renee Yerena; Lender: Nationstar Mortgage LLC; lotB Cypress Grove; $144,444; 8/29/19

Mortgagor: Ronnie Kraemer, Amy Kraemer; Lender: First American Bank and Trust; Sec137 T15S R17E; $NA; 1283086 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Luis Rios; Lender: Hancock Whitney Bank; lot11 blk3 Evangeline Estates; $231,000; 1283090 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Justin Arbuckle, Raquel Arbuckle; Lender: Quicken Loans INC: lot17 blk5 Caro Estates of Bayou Blue; $274,500; 1283105 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Heather Thibodaux, Kendall Thibodaux; Lender: Meridian Home Mortgage Corp; lot17 Belle Ile; $183,353; 1283113 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Paul Collins, Laura Collins; Lender: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC; Sec35 T18S R21E; $108,000; 1283114 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Darren Duplantis, Jadi Duplantis; Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp; Sec10 T16S R18E; $225,806; 1283115 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Lea Callais, Camille Pitre; Lender: Regions Mortgage; Lot in Lafourche; $117,500; 1283116 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Jeremy Coston, Maranda Coston; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; Lot in Lafourche; $80,750; 1283124 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Mary Weller, Ted Weller; Lender: Deere Employees Credit Union; lot4 blk3 Azalea Terrace; $130,000; 1283129 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Cody Allemand, Lacie Allemand; Lender: Citizens Bank NA; lot8 blk3 Bayou Crossing; $173,000; 1283132 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Thomas Gomez, Jessica Gomez; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; lot3 blk8 Plantation Acres; $315,100; 1283134 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Justin Gravois; Lender: Citizens Bank NA; Sec136 T15S R17E; $190,000; 1283137 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Shane Beaudean, Lauren Beaudean; Lender: Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co; lot14 blk14 Sugar Ridge West Add; $467,100; 1283141 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Dustin Foret, Brenigan Foret; Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; Lot35 Triple Ridge Estates; $391,400; 1283144 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Nicole Gaubert; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; lot116 Abby Lakes; $127,900; 1283145 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Deidre Leblanc; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; lot8 blk8 Bayou Vista Add; $90,000; 1283147 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Manuel Sanchez; Lender: JPMOrgan Chase Bank NA; lot8 blk1 Sunny Acres; $70,000; 1283150 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Brian Cotton; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Lot in Lafourche; $146,000; 1283154 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Toni Allemand; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; lot4 blk4 Magnolia Park Add; $117,600; 1283156 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Bobby Ratcliff II, Summer Ratcliff; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; lot7 blk15 Caro Estates of Bayou Blue; $241,400; 1283157 8/30/19

Mortgagor: Benjamin Terrebonne; Lender: South Lafourche Bank & Trust Co; Sec62 T17S R21E; $NA; 1283163 9/3/19

Mortgagor: Michele Granier, Dave Granier; Lender: Quicken Loans INC; lot2 blk2 Abbey Add; $129,000; 1283187 9/3/19

Mortgagor: Tabitha Babin, Alex Babin; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; lot6 blkB North Bayou Estates; $NA; 1283189 9/3/19

Mortgagor: 201 North Canal BLVD LLC; Lender: First Savings Bank; Sec115 T15S R16E; $NA; 1283192 9/3/19

Mortgagor: Jerome Deroche; Lender: Crescent Mortgage Co; $255,290; 1283199 9/3/19

Mortgagor: Swamp Properties LLC; Lender: Hancock Whitney Bank; Sec106 R15S T16E, Secs 89 and 90 T14S R16E, Sec72 T14S R17E; $NA; 1283201 9/3/19

Mortgagor: Louis McCarty, Imogene McCarty; Lender: First American Bank and Trust; lots 7 and 8 blk1 Albert Hue Add; $NA; 1283215 9/3/19

Mortgagor: Christopher Ford, Andrae Ford; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; lot31 Country Club Estates; $208,550; 1283219 9/3/19

Mortgagor: Blake Stagni; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; lot2 blkF Crossing North; $253,000; 1283220 9/3/19

Mortgagor: Jose Pasache; Lender: Caliber Home Loans INC; Sec10 T16S R19E; $152,625; 1283223 9/3/19

Mortgagor: William Helms; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot157 Settlement at Live Oak; $284,791; 1283237 9/4/19

Mortgagor: John Ordonne; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; lot2 blk1 Darwen Estates; $182,400; 1283272 9/4/19

Mortgagor: Willie Gadison, Barbara Gadison; Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; lot44 blkD Waverly Oaks; $175,569; 1283274 9/4/19

Mortgagor: Brad Gonzales, Ciera Gonzales; Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; Secs 24 and 25 T16S R17E; $266,000; 1283277 9/4/19

Mortgagor: Larry Grabert II; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot187 Highland Oaks; $193,120; 1283321 9/5/19

Mortgagor: Pamela Breaux, Garwin Breaux; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; lot7 blk4 Lake View Plantation; $118,000; 1283323 9/5/19

Mortgagor: John Grabert, Natalie Grabert; Lender: Quicken Loans INC; lot3 blk21 Village of Lockport; $128,000; 1283324 9/5/19

Mortgagor: Cameron Blackledge; Lender: Loandepot.com LLC; lots 25 and 26 Clifton J Remont; $118,181; 1283326 9/5/19

Mortgagor: John Torza III, Lisa Torza; Preferred Lending Solutions LLC; lot9 blk7 Kleinpeter Estates; Lender: $207,925; 1283327 9/5/19

Mortgagor: Jamie Green; Lender: Securitynational Mortgage Co; lot9 and 10 blk16 Estate Emma A Matherne; $75,605; 1283329 9/5/19

Mortgagor: Jade Sterkins; Lender: Republic State Mortgage Co; lot20 blk4 Azalea Terrace; $149,574; 1283331 9/5/19

Mortgagor: Ronald Riera; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; lot12 blk1 Half Oak; $132,692; 1283346 9/5/19

Mortgagor: Anthony Pitre; Lender: Nationstar Mortgage LLC; lot6-8 Richard-Allen; $168,585; 1283350 9/5/19

Mortgagor: Gwendolyn Cavaness; Lender: Bearer; lot2 blk4 Darwen Estates; $105,000; 1283355 9/6/19

Mortgagor: Aaron Tregre; Lender: CMG Mortgage INC; Sec22 T14S R17E; $170,905; 1283364 9/6/19

Mortgagor: Delphine Investments LLC; Lender: Synergy Bank; lot37 blk14 Plantation Acres; $NA; 1283389 9/6/19

Mortgagor: Revolution Machine LLC; Lender: South Lafourche Bank & Trust Co; Sec15 T16S R19E; $100,000; 1283433 9/6/19