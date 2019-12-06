Sharing and Caring is an emergency food bank located at 298 Martin Luther King Blvd in Crestview.

CRESTVIEW — Sharing and Caring is a non-profit emergency food bank that has been serving the less fortunate for over 20 years.

The food bank, located at 298 Martin Luther King Blvd., is run by a team of volunteers led by president Mike Hendriks.

Food items are given out to the homeless twice a month and to low-income families once a month.

"Who else is going to do it?" Hendriks said. "People fall on hard times. It’s just the way life throws things at you every now and again."

Those who come to the pantry, either on their own or through a referral by another organization, can receive food items such as a canned good, bread, or peanut butter. While food is the main thing the organization gives out, they sometimes will hand out other things like hygiene items.

"We always try to give them a vegetable, a starch, fruit, protein and that kind of thing," said Vice President Robin Marston. "This time of year, we can always use things like gloves and hats and blankets, especially with it starting to get colder."

The pantry helps an average of 20-25 people a day, but according to Hendriks that number rises during the holidays.

During the month of December, the organization gives out a "Christmas bag" to each person who comes to the pantry. The bags are divided by family size and include a ham and side items such as green beans and desserts.

The food bank receives donations from Publix, but most of the donations received throughout the year come from churches.

"They’ll gather up some food and bring it in or they’ll pull their money together and go shopping and bring us a bunch," Hendriks said.

Donations can be dropped off to the food bank from 9-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday.