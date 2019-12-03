Here is a list of upcoming events in our area.

CRESTVIEW FUMC CHANCEL CHOIR: Crestview First United Methodist Church's Chancel Choir will present Joseph M. Martin's Christmas cantata, "Journey of Promises," during morning services, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at the church, 599 8th Ave., Crestview. Both are in the church's main sanctuary.

ARTISTIC TOUR OF SPAIN: A few spots or still open in Dr. David Simmons’ art tour, “Walking in the Footsteps of Great Artists: An Artistic Tour of Spain.” The tour is May 1-13, 2020, and will visit sites like Malaga, Sevilla and Cordoba, as related to artists like Picasso, El Greco, Goya, and Dali. The tour will also visit filming locations that were used in Game of Thrones, Lawrence of Arabia, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and more. It is open to anyone who would like to join, and gives NWFSC students a chance to earn Humanities credit. Email simmonsd@nwfsc.edu for more information.

RECURRING

CRESTVIEW CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, City Hall, 198 N. Wilson St., Crestview.

CRESTVIEW HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD: 5:15 p.m. third Mondays, 371 Hickory Ave. W, Crestview. Open to the public.

BLACKMAN FIRE DISTRICT BOARD: 7 p.m. first Tuesdays, 1850 U.S. Highway 2, Baker.

MILLIGAN WATER SYSTEM BOARD: 6 p.m. second Tuesdays, 5340 U.S. Highway 4.

BAKER FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSION: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Baker Area Public Safety Building, 1375 19th St.

TROY UNIVERSITY OFFICE HOURS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. second Wednesdays, Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce, 1447 Commerce Drive, Crestview. Get information about furthering your education, and TU bachelor and master degree programs.

REP. JAYER WILLIAMSON OFFICE HOURS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. first and third Thursdays, Okaloosa County Extension office, 3098 Airport Road, Crestview. Call 995-3698 for an appointment.

LAUREL HILL CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m. first Thursdays, City Hall, 8209 Highway 85 N, Laurel Hill.

DORCAS FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS: DFDC now meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays, 5232 Deer Springs Drive, Crestview, off Highway 90.

HOLT FIRE DEPARTMENT: 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays, fire station, 490 W. U.S. Highway 90, Holt.

ALMARANTE VOLUNTEER FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS: 7 p.m. second Thursdays, Almarante Fire Station, 3710 Old California Road, Laurel Hill.

NORTH OKALOOSA FIRE DISTRICT: 5 p.m. third Thursdays, fire station 82, 5549 John Givens Road, Crestview.

HOLT FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m. third Thursdays, 490 W. U.S. Highway 90.

LAUREL HILL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: 7 p.m., second Fridays, in Laurel Hill City Hall's fire department office.

UNIVERSITY OF WEST FLORIDA: Office hours at the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce, 1447 Commerce Drive, by appointment. Registration begins in April for summer and fall terms. UWF offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs in Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and online. Call 863-6550 for questions or an appointment.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

CRESTVIEW AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: for chamber members and their employees. Details: 682-3212 or info@crestviewchamber.com. www.crestviewchamber.com.

BREAKFAST SPONSORS: for 2020 sought. Contact Shannon at 682-3212.

HERITAGE MUSEUM ACTIVITIES

The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida is located at 115 Westview Ave. in Valparaiso.

BOBBIN LACE & TATTERS GROUP: 1 p.m. first Saturdays at the museum.