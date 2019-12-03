BOYS BASKETBALL



ACA 68

West Blocton 26

American Christian Academy played at West Blocton Monday night. Hudson Thrasher led ACA with 13 points. Dan Parker and Walker Wilson each had nine points. Jack Snyder and Cam Jeffrey each had eight.

ACA (1-4) next hosts Cornerstone Schools of Alabama of Birmingham on Thursday.

Sipsey Valley 56

Brookwood 28

Sipsey Valley’s leading scorer was Drew Long with 17 points. Martavious Russell had 11 points and 10 assists.

Brookwood’s leading scorer was C. Hall with nine points.

Sipsey Valley (6-2) plays Tuesday night at Greene County.

Holt High School 51

Greene County 39

Holt High played Greene County Monday night in an area game.

Scoop Jones led Holt with 15 points, and Woodie White had 14 points.

Holt is now 1-0 in the area and 3-5 overall, and next hosts Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday night.

Pickens Academy 61

Russell Christian Academy 36

In a game at Meridian Community College on Monday, Seth Peeks led Pickens Academy with 20 points and eight rebounds. Rafe Brown and Travis Dean each had 11 points.

Pickens Academy (3-1) will play Thursday in the Southern Academy Christmas Tournament in Greensboro.

Berry 61

Brilliant 50

Levi Cannon led Berry with 18 points. Isaac Darty had 14 points, Tyler Lollar had 13 points and Isaiah Kizzire had 10 points.

Berry (2-1) hosts Northside Tuesday night.

Northridge High School 45

Jasper 44

The leading scorer for Northridge on Monday night was Bodie Bail with 10 points.

This win brings Northridge’s record to 7-2 for the season. The team’s next game will be Thursday at Tuscaloosa County.

Tuscaloosa Academy 62

SUA 32

Tuscaloosa Academy won its fifth game of the season Monday night against previously undefeated Success Unlimited Academy.

Forward Jaylen Stevenson led the Knights with 19 and center Phil McDuff had 13.

SUA was led by Jackson, who had 11.

The Knights will host Coosa Valley in the TA Tournament on Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL



ACA 71

West Blocton 21

In an area game on Monday night, Mallory Gibson led American Christian Academy with 19 points and three rebounds. Kezia Harris had 11 points. McCallie Hansford and Savannah Walker both had eight.

ACA (6-2, 1-0 in the area) next hosts Cornerstone on Thursday.

Sipsey Valley 46

Brookwood 41

Sipsey Valley hosted Brookwood on Monday night. Taylor Smith led Sipsey Valley with 22 points. Nadia Spencer had 11 points.

For Brookwood, Jabria Smith had 10 points. Katie Johnson and Kiyvana Foster each had nine.

Sipsey Valley (6-3) next plays at Greene County Tuesday night.

Berry 51

Brilliant 30

In a game Monday night at Brilliant, Brooke Hill led Berry with 17 points, nine rebounds and six steals. Zoe Mauldin had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Berry (3-3) next plays Northside at home on Tuesday night.

Jasper 42

Northridge 32

Fantasia Wilson led Northridge High School with 11 points and five steals on Monday night at Jasper High School. Alana Green had seven points and 14 rebounds. Lydia Paulette had six points and three blocks.

Northridge (6-4) next plays Thursday at Tuscaloosa County High.

Pickens Academy 54

Russell Christian 28

Jessi Latham led Pickens Academy with 13 points. Audrey Fondren had 10 points. Carleigh Cameron had nine points and nine assists.

Pickens Academy next plays Thursday at the Southern Academy Christmas Tournament vs Cornerstone.