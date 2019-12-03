The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a release of mace in a girls bathroom at Choctawhatchee High School.

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mace-related incident at Choctawhatchee High School.

At around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, first responders were called to the school after a student sprayed mace in a girls bathroom on the bottom floor of the school.

According to Okaloosa County School District spokesman Steve Horton, a school administrator was the one who came upon the mace and immediately locked down the hallway and evacuated students from breathing in any fumes.

A robo call went out to parents alerting them to the issue. According to the call, the fire department responded to the school to determine the need for additional fans.

"This was not necessary as the irritant had been successfully ventilated as a result of the efforts of our school staff and SROs," the call said.

"As a precautionary measure, the classrooms immediately surrounding the restroom are being relocated for the rest of the day," Horton said in a statement.

It is unknown at this time who sprayed the mace, but according to OCSO Public Information Officer Michele Nicholson, criminal charges are possible.

"Mace is not allowed on school grounds," Nicholson said. "It is also interfering with school activity."

No one was injured in the incident.

The OCSO and the school’s administration are conducting an investigation to identify the responsible party.

Anyone with info on who is responsible is asked to contact the OCSO or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.