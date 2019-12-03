The city of Crestview’s parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, while Laurel Hill will be holding their parade at 3 p.m. Dec. 14.

The cities of Crestview and Laurel Hill will be holding their annual Christmas parades over the next two weekends.

Crestview’s annual Christmas parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7. This year’s theme is "Toyland."

The parade will be held after the city’s Christmas tree lighting on the Okaloosa County Courthouse terrace, which will be held at 5 p.m. The parade route will begin just south of the train tracks on Main Street and will end at Cedar Avenue.

"It’s the start of the Christmas season in Crestview," said Crestview City Clerk Betsy Roy. "It’s just a good time for everyone."

Since the parade is at night, candy will be handed out by walkers rather than thrown from floats.

According to Roy, the parade normally lasts two hours or more.

Laurel Hill’s ninth annual Christmas Parade will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 14.

The parade will begin at the Industrial Park on New Ebenezer Road and will end at the Post Office on Second Avenue.

According to Laurel Hill City Clerk Nita Miller, the parade normally lasts about an hour with an average of 20 participants.

"It’s a small town Christmas parade," Miller said.

This year, participants will include the fire department, churches and groups from Laurel Hill School who will be giving out candy.

Parking for the parade is available at Gene Clary Park and Laurel Hill School.