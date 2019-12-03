A Crestview home on Haskell Langley Road caught fire early Monday morning.

CRESTVIEW — A home on Haskell Langley Road was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.

According to the Crestview Fire Department (CFD), the fire occurred around 3 a.m.

Crestview firefighters assisted the North Okaloosa Fire District in extinguishing the blaze.

According to the CFD, the home was a “total loss.” Another home nearby also suffered minor heat damage to the outside of the home as a result of radiant heat from the flames.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Almarante Fire Department, Okaloosa County EMS, and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the incident.