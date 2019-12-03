Central’s Quintasia Leatherwood was fantastic.

So was Spain Park’s Sarah Barker.

The two put on one heck of a show Monday night in girls high school basketball action with Barker’s Jaguars taking a 58-50 win.

Barker, daughter of former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker and University of Georgia commitment, scored 26 points. Leatherwood scored 22 points.

Leatherwood is part of the "Big 3" for the Falcons, which also includes Mackenzie Mahone and Sakyia White. On Monday, Barker spread the court and put her team in position for big 3-pointers and clutch points in the paint.

“They are a good team and you can’t take that from them, but I think we didn’t do our part,” Central assistant coach NeQuesha Jones said. “I think our ‘Big 3’ didn’t show up and it showed. We got outrebounded a couple of times. We had some free throws that we missed. (Barker) is a good player, but we didn’t do what we needed to do.”

Central (7-2) fell behind early on back-to-back 3-pointers from Barker, who later hit another three to make it 9-2.

Leatherwood got the Falcons into a rhythm by driving to the basket and drawing the foul for back-to-back three-point plays and Central took the lead 9-8 midway through the opening quarter.

Big rebounds and a couple of steals from White were big for Central in the first quarter.

Leatherwood set the tone in the second quarter, scoring 10 of her 16 first-half points, including two 3-pointers to give the Falcons a 29-27 leading at halftime.

“She did a really good job for us,” Jones said of Leatherwood. “She held the intensity for us, she kept the team involved and she did what she normally does.”

Spain Park came out on the attack in the third quarter, using a 9-2 run to go up 38-31. White got Central back in it with some steals and scored five points in the quarter. She finished with 21 points. Central still trailed by six to start the fourth quarter.

Barker took control in the final quarter, answering almost every Central basket with one of her own. She had 11 points in the final quarter.