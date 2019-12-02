Alaqua Animal Refuge recently took in a group of ’critical condition’ animals from various places. The newest additions include some horses, puppies, cats and rabbits.

FREEPORT — A local activist said the holidays can be a rough time of year for animals.

In the midst of what Laurie Hood, founder of Alaqua Animal Refuge, described as an influx of needed rescues, the shelter recently took on a new and diverse group of animals.

The additions include three horses, four rabbits, five cats, 15 puppies and a single dog — all of which were in critical condition.

“It’s a classic example of just about everything we try to fight for in the community for animals,” Hood said. “We try to prioritize when we get calls about animals. ... If there’s a chance that they’re going to die, then we try to push them up on our list of intakes.”

While that might seem like a lot of animals to save in one day, the shelter gets more than 100 calls for help a day, Hood added.

“We obviously can’t take all of those, but (we) do our best to try to fit critical ones in when we can,” she said. “We see a higher influx of starved farm animals and horses during the winter time because of the lack of grass, and people just don’t take the initiative to supplement with hay.”

According to Hood, Alaqua’s newest members were taken from Jackson, Walton and Bay counties.

She added that there is still an ongoing investigation in Jackson County to find the owner of the horses, which were in the worst shape of all the rescued animals.

“There were five horses on the property and one ... had to be put down,” said Hood, who added that another was adopted by a neighbor. “If we wouldn’t have taken them, likely two of the three would not be with us today.”

To help more animals find homes before the holidays, Alaqua plans to offer free adoptions from Dec. 13-14. Dubbed “Empty the Shelters,” the event will be sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation, which will reimburse Alaqua for all adoption fees.

Looking ahead, the refuge also plans to move into its new facility toward the end of next summer.

“It’s always tight over here, and we are definitely looking forward to getting to the new property,” Hood said. "Not only because we’ll have more room, but we’ll have a better facility so we can educate the public and the community on how to prevent this many animals from being in need, instead of just putting a Band-Aid on the problem and just taking them in like we do now.“

She added that Dec. 3 marks “Giving Tuesday,” a global day of donations with the goal of helping local organizations fulfill their missions. Alaqua will use 100% of the contribution from this year on animal care.

To donate, visit www.alaqua.org/how-to-help/donate-now.