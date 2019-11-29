The sweet shrub plant (Calycanthus floridus) brings back memories of my childhood. For as long as I can remember, a sweet shrub grew in the yard of my childhood home. I loved the fragrance of the lovely little reddish-brown flowers that bloomed in late spring and early summer. Even the bark and leaves of the shrub have a sweet fragrance. In the spring, the shrub sprouted dark green foliage, but this the fall, the leaves have turned a beautiful golden yellow. Right now, our shrubs are covered with beautiful golden foliage.

If a gardener wants a sweet shrub for his or her landscape, occasionally one may be purchased from a local garden center, and they are available online. But in this area, the shrub is a native plant and may be found growing wild in the woodlands. The two shrubs in our landscape were grown in the woods around our home. One of them was growing in the woods along the edge of our yard when we purchased our home. The second shrub was propagated from the original plant, if I remember correctly.

Being native to this area, the plants are easy to grow around here. They do well in part to full shade, but they produce more of the sweet-smelling flowers when grown in full sun. We have one plant in the front yard that grows in the shade of a couple of trees, but the shrub does receive some morning sun and the produces a few flowers each season.

The other sweet shrub in the backyard grows near the entrance to our gazebo. That shrub receives mostly sunshine and produces an abundance of flowers each spring and summer. As a native plant, the sweet shrub is fairly care free. Both of our shrubs were planted years ago, in rich, textured soil. Rarely do I provide any fertilizer to the plants, and they survive with whatever amount of water nature provides, and they still flourish.

They may be used as foundation plants, the same as the shrub growing near our gazebo, but I prefer them in an area where they have space to grow freely, the same as the one growing in our front yard. Because space is limited, the shrub growing near the gazebo must be pruned occasionally, which I do in late summer after the shrub stops blooming. Rarely do I touch the sweet shrub in our front yard, except to dig up any new shrubs that have propagated from the mother plant. I can’t remember ever pruning that shrub.

My shrubs have never been bothered by pests or diseases. We have deer on our property and they have never touched any of our plants. The deer occasionally venture out from the edge of the woods and come down to the pond for water. We find their tracks all over the area by the pond, but we’ve never seen any evidence of any deer in our immediate yard.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.