New Iberia opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run and never looked back, taking a 45-32 win over Ellender during the second-day of the Thibodaux Thanksgiving Basketball Classic sponsored by the Sports Medicine Center of Thibodaux Regional on Tuesday.

Ellender led 7-6 at the end of a slow moving first quarter, which saw the two teams combine for four field goals.

"Everyone was just jockeying for position," Ellender coach Cornell Scott said. "A lot of things were happening, but it was like a little chess match. (New Iberia head) coach (Todd) Russ does a great job with his kids. They are very well-coached. We were just trying to match the intensity that his guys were displaying, and we were trying to stay focused."

The Yellow Jackets opened the second with two quick layups and three foul shots opening a 13-7 lead, and never trailed again.

The Patriots came back with four foul shots of their own, and Dionjhae Thomas (16 points) had a big dunk to make it 15-13, but Jaquan Latula’s (13 points) 3-pointer put the Yellow Jackets up 19-15.

Latula hit a foul shot and the teams went into halftime with New Iberia leading 20-16.

"Coach Scott and Ellender did a phenomenal job of disrupting what we wanted to do," Russ said. "So they kept us out of rhythm in the first quarter. Second quarter, our shooters got looser, we hit a couple of shots and finally settled down. Then it was just a matter of survival. We had four guys in foul trouble, so we played guys for long minutes that we usually don’t play for long minutes. We were sound defensively, and we held on."

The third quarter saw Ellender close and New Iberia pull away, again and again. Thomas hit a lay up to make it 29-28, but New Iberia hit a layup and a three pointer to make the lead six. Stiles Jolivet (12 points) hit a jumper, and Ellender trailed 36-28 after three.

"We couldn’t get over that hump. We couldn’t hit shots," Scott said. "That was the key. We got some turnovers on defense. I actually liked the way our defense played. To be honest, New Iberia should have blown us out, the way we shot the ball."

Ellender could get no closer than seven in the fourth quarter.

Jaterrius Fusiler had 12 points for New Iberia.

New Iberia advanced to play Thibodaux High in the tournament championship game at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Thibodaux.

The rest of the games will include South Lafourche versus Destrehan at 1:30 p.m., Central Lafourche versus Morgan City at 3 p.m. and Ellender versus Southside High at 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY’S BOYS HIGH BASKETBALL CAPSULES

THIBODAUX 60, SOUTHSIDE HIGH 54 (at the Thibodaux Thanksgiving Classic, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Thibodaux — J’mari Carter (20 points), Rashad Winslow (11 points, five assists, five steals), Tyren Young (10 points), Kyren Lacy (nine points, 10 rebounds).

Records: Thibodaux (2-0 overall); Southside (1-1 overall)

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 50, DESTREHAN 38 (at Thibodaux Thanksgiving Classic, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Central Lafourche — Alex Sanders (17 points), Jaheim Gray (11 points), Ashtrein Duncan (nine points).

Records: Central Lafourche (3-1 overall); Destrehan (0-5 overall)

MORGAN CITY 43, SOUTH LAFOURCHE 30 (at Thibodaux Thanksgiving Classic, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: South Lafourche — Isaac Callais (nine points), Ben Robichaux (nine points), Sidney Bruce (eight points).

Records: Morgan City (2-1 overall); South Lafourche (0-4 overall)

H.L. BOURGEOIS 51, CALVARY BAPTIST 42 (at Natchitoches-Central tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: H.L. Bourgeois — Deondre’ Buggage (19 points), Damon Watkins (eight points), Same'r Lane (eight points).

Records: H.L. Bourgeois (1-1 overall); Calvary Baptist (1-2 overall)

TERREBONNE 71, HOLDEN 60 (at Doyle tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Terrebonne — Jaylin Lucas (15 points), Kobe Brown (15 points), Chavez Brown (14 points), D’Jon Scott (12 points).

Records: Terrebonne (3-1 overall); Terrebonne (5-3 overall)

ASSUMPTION 81, VARNADO 52 (at Dunham tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Assumption — Jaden Tyler (29 points), Brandon Carter (17 points), Jacoby Brown (12 points).

Records: Assumption (1-0 overall); Varnado (0-4 overall)

ARCHBISHOP SHAW 62, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 42 (at Hammond tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Vandebilt — Kenyon Charles (15 points), Isaiah Parfait (11 points, nine rebounds).

Records: Vandebilt (0-2 overall); Shaw (3-1 overall)

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 58, THOMAS JEFFERSON 42 (at St. Martin’s Episcopal tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: EDW — Quinn Strander (17 points), Colby Guidry (14 points).

Records: EDW (2-0 overall); Thomas Jefferson (3-1 overall)

WEST JEFFERSON 68, ST. JAMES 37 (at Hahnville tournament, nondistrict game)

Records: St. James (0-3 overall); West Jefferson (3-2 overall)

HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 49, ASCENSION EPISCOPAL 48 (at Ascension Episcopal tournament, nondistrict game).

Statistical leaders: Houma Christian — Conner Smith (16 points), Wes Spry (12 points), Cullen Hendrix (12 points)

Note: Spry won the game with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Smith tied it with a key putback off a free-throw.

Records: Houma Christian (3-0 overall); Ascension Episcopal (3-1 overall)

TUESDAY’S GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAPSULES

ELLENDER 54, WESTGATE 34 (at New Iberia, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Ellender — Jamia Singleton (16 points), Asia Bates (13 points), Jasi Jenkins (eight points), Tanisha Hester (nine steals).

Records: Ellender (2-0 overall); West St. Mary (2-1 overall)

TERREBONNE 49, DESTREHAN 26 (at Ursuline tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Terrebonne — Beyonce Henry (11 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals), Taylor Hartman (nine points).

Records: Terrebonne (6-0 overall); Destrehan (1-2 overall).

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 54, SALMEN 38 (at Ursuline tournament, nondistrict game)

Records: Central Lafourche (2-2 overall); Salmen (0-4 overall)

IOTA 38, SOUTH TERREBONNE 12 (at North Vermilion tournament, nondistrict game)

Records: South Terrebonne (0-4 overall); Iota (2-1 overall)

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 43, WEST ST. MARY 3 (at Thibodaux, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: EDW — Caroline Adams (12 points), Elizabeth Ayers (10 points), Christen Marcombe (eight points).

Records: EDW (3-2 overall); West St. Mary (0-2 overall)

-- Capsules compiled by Chris Singleton/Staff Writer