Auburn University's decision to bring the Iron Bowl to its campus in 1989 promised to shake up one of the fiercest rivalries in college football.

The move rang the death knell for the Iron Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, where the game had been played every year from 1948 through 1988. It also led to the end of UA's custom of splitting home games between Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. The last Iron Bowl at Legion Field was in 1998 and UA's last home football game there was in 2003.

But other than those changes, much about the game has stayed the same. The game still captures the imagination of the state and each school still measures the success of its season in a large part on the outcome of the Iron Bowl.

The results on the field have been just about even in the past 30 years, with Alabama winning 16 times and Auburn winning 14 times. Before the game moved to Auburn, Alabama led the series 30 wins to 22 wins for Auburn and one tie.

Some quick conclusions from looking at the past 30 Iron Bowls: Auburn has done suprisingly well in Tuscaloosa, Alabama has struggled at Jordan-Hare Stadium and maybe there was something to Auburn's claims that Alabama had an advantage by playing the Iron Bowl in Birmingham.

In processing the Iron Bowl, here are some more stellar stats and obscure facts about past 30 Alabama-Auburn football games:

History lesson: The first Alabama-Auburn game was played on Feb. 22, 1893, in Birmingham, with Auburn winning 32-22. Subsequent games in the series were played in Birmingham, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa. But a dispute over the game contract led to series being discontinued after the 1907 season. The two sides finally settled their differences in time for the 1948 season and the game was played each year in Birmingham through 1988. The 1989 season marked the first-ever Iron Bowl to be played in Auburn, with the Tigers winning 30-20.

Checking the scoreboard: In the past 30 Iron Bowl games, Alabama has scored 717 points to Auburn's 547. That works out to an average score of 23.9 points per game for Alabama and 18.2 points per game for Auburn.

Coaches: Alabama and Auburn have both had six head coaches during the 30-year span. That doesn't include Mike Price, who was hired to coach UA but was dismissed before the 2003 season for off-the-field misbehavior. Auburn's coaches and their win/loss records during this time have been Pat Dye (1-3), Terry Bowden (3-2), Bill Oliver (0-1), Tommy Tuberville (7-3), Gene Chizik (1-3) and Gus Malzahn (2-4). Alabama's coaches have been Bill Curry (0-1), Gene Stallings (5-2), Mike DuBose (2-2), Dennis Franchione (1-1), Mike Shula (0-4) and Nick Saban (8-4). Every coach lost his last Iron Bowl, except for Stallings who exited with a 24-23 win in 1996, and Bowden, who won 18-17 in 1997 but was replaced by Oliver as Auburn's interim coach midway through the 1998 season. During the past 30 years, Saban has half of Alabama's 16 wins, while Tuberville has half of Auburn's 14 wins.

Location, location, location: Alabama has five wins and five losses in Iron Bowl games played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa during the past 30 years. Auburn has earned nine wins and suffered five losses in games played at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Six games were played at Birmingham's Legion Field in the 1990s, all Alabama victories. The 1991 game was officially an Auburn home game, even though it was played in Birmingham, as part of the schools' agreement to switch AU's Iron Bowl home games to Auburn. The 1998 game was the last Iron Bowl played in Birmingham. Since then, the games have been played on the respective campuses, with Auburn hosting in odd-numbered years and Alabama hosting in even-numbered years.

National prominence: From 2009 through 2013, the winner of the Iron Bowl went on the play for the national championship. Alabama won national titles after defeating Auburn in 2009, 2011 and 2012. Auburn won the national title after beating Alabama in 2010, but the Tigers lost in the 2013 national championship game after defeating Alabama 34-28 in the "Kick Six" game.

The orange and blue streak: Auburn won six straight Iron Bowls, from 2002 through 2007. While the games during this period were fairly competitive, the Tigers benefited from the stability of the Tuberville regime, while the Tide dealt with coaching turmoil after Franchione left for Texas A&M, the ensuing Price debacle and then Shula, who struggled under the effects of NCAA probation related to DuBose's tenure. The last loss in the streak was Saban's first Iron Bowl as coach. Auburn's run ended in 2008, with a 36-0 defeat in Tuscaloosa.

The crimson streak: Alabama's longest win streaks were three games each from 1990-92 under Stallings and 2014-16 under Saban. Saban has also won back-to-back Iron Bowls in 2008-09 and again in 2011-12.

High points and low points: The lowest-scoring game of the past 30 years was an 9-0 Auburn win in 2000 when the series first returned to Tuscaloosa. The highest-scoring game was also in Tuscaloosa — in the 2014 game, the teams combined for 99 points as Alabama defeated Auburn 55-44.

Blanked: There have been four shutouts in the Iron Bowl during the past 30 years. Alabama shut out Auburn in 1992 (17-0), in 2008 (36-0) and in 2012 (49-0). Auburn's lone shutout came in 2000, with a 9-0 win in Tuscaloosa during Mike DuBose' last game.

Slim margin: Auburn has had the edge in one-point games. Auburn won 18-17 in 1997 and 28-27 in 2010. Alabama's only one-point win came in 1996, when Stallings won his last Iron Bowl by a 24-23 score.

Blowouts: If the game gets out of hand, the Tide usually wins. UA has five wins by more than three touchdowns, including a 49-point victory in 2012. Auburn's biggest margin of victory was 12 points in 2017. Three times Auburn has won by 10 points: 1989, 2002 and 2005. The 2005 game came closest to being a blowout for Auburn as the Tigers raced to a 21-0 lead in the first half. But a late touchdown and two-point conversion by UA made the final score 28-18.