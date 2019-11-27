The Magnet Innovation Center at Watersound will focus on integrated science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).

SANTA ROSA BEACH — A new education opportunity is moving full “steam” ahead for a group of Walton County students.

The St. Joe Co. and the Walton County School District announced Nov. 21 plans to open the Magnet Innovation Center at St. Joe’s Watersound community off County 30A. The high school facility will have an inaugural class of 60 students and is expected to grow to as many as 250 students in four years.

Focusing on STEAM education (integrated science, technology, engineering, arts and math) the school will feature top-of-the-line tools including wet and dry labs complete with equipment and software, a Visual Technology Lab outfitted with iMAC workstations and access to virtual reality goggles, digital drawing tablets, 3D printers and scanners, laser engravers, large format printers and numerous software programs.

Students will work to earn certifications in programs such as Adobe, AutoCAD, Inventor and Revit.

The St. Joe Community Foundation also provided a $226,117.84 grant for the school to purchase robotics and technology equipment.

The Magnet Innovation Center was unveiled at a press conference that featured remarks from St. Joe CEO Jorge Gonzalez, Magnet Innovation Center Director Carrie Sneed and Walton County School District Superintendent Russell Hughes. The announcement was commemorated with a presentation of keys designed by students and created using the Center’s 3D printer.

“We could not be more pleased to see our office campus go to a use that will be such an asset for the local community and region,” Gonzalez said. “Our campus is laid out perfectly for a school and large enough to accommodate many years of growth.”

St. Joe will continue to own the site, 133 S. Watersound Parkway, but enable the school to operate under an agreement with the School District. St. Joe and the Magnet Innovation Center will share the campus until St. Joe relocates its corporate offices to the Beckrich Office Park in Panama City Beach, which it intends to do in the spring of 2020. At that time, the school will be able to utilize the entire facility.

“We are firm believers that a rising tide lifts all boats,” Gonzales added. “When good things happen for the community, good things happen for our residents. This enhances the educational opportunities in our community, which is good for everyone.”

The first class of MIC students have been taking classes at South Walton High School since the beginning of the 2019-20 school year as they await completion of renovations at the new campus. This first phase is expected to be complete this month, as the School District has worked for several months to build laboratories and classrooms and to enhance campus safety and accessibility.

“When I saw the facility, it was just phenomenal. To have a school we wouldn’t have to build really was a godsend,” Hughes said. “We’re creating something that we want people from around the world to fly in to see.”

Hughes added that having the opportunity to use this location for this purpose was a gift for the county, which is the fastest-growing in Florida and the sixth-fastest in the nation.

When the new school opens, students will start their day briefly at South Walton High School, then board a bus for the 12-minute ride to the Center. They will return to South Walton High in the afternoon to complete the rest of their instruction.

Officials expect that the school will double in size next year. Students from across Walton County are invited to attend the magnet program, but it is selective. Applicants must submit letters of reference and write an essay about their interest in, experience with or desire to learn more about STEAM.

“Having a campus totally dedicated to educating our students in the area of STEAM is vital to not only the success of our students but the success of our local area,” said Sneed. “Northwest Florida is a booming area of technology and advancements for the future. Having a campus here, in Walton County, where we can start building relationships with our students and community members, will promote bringing those students back to the area as adults to work in our local economy.”