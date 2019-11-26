NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) " One of New Orleans' largest hotel groups has announced its purchase of a historic mansion in a Mississippi city.

The Natchez Democrat reports the J Collection said in a statement Monday that it had acquired the Natchez landmark, mansion Dunleith.

The newspaper says United Mississippi Bank had owned Dunleith since it foreclosed on the property earlier this year when the former owner filed for bankruptcy. The dozen-room antebellum home was built in the mid-1800s and sits on about 40 acres (16 hectares) of land.

J Collection says it plans to reopen Dunleith as an inn, restaurant and event venue following restoration efforts. A reopening date hasn't been set. The new owner said positions will open first to former employees.

The J Collection represents 18 hotels in New Orleans and throughout southeast Louisiana.

