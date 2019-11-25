HOLT — Join park rangers as they search for Santa Claus and hike the Juniper Lake Trail at Blackwater River State Park.

The five-mile hike through the woods is scheduled from 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the park, 7720 Deaton Bridge Road, Holt. There will be hot chocolate, pictures with Santa and marshmallows for roasting by the campfire afterward.

Attendees will meet at park pavilion No. 23. Bring a camera and hiking shoes.

Park entry fees will apply, weather and trails conditions permitting.

The park will also have a five-mile, ranger-guided hike through the Florida Trail Association from Juniper Creek to the Chain of Lakes trail and back. See long leaf pine forests, walk along the river, and enjoy black-eyed peas and cornbread afterward.

The event starts 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at pavilion No. 23 in Holt. Attendees will meet at the main entrance day use parking lot. Bring hiking shoes and water. The hike will last about two and a half hours, weather and trail conditions permitting.

Contact Corliss.Castro@FloridaDEP.gov or call 850-983-5363 for details on either of these events.