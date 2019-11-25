CRESTVIEW — It may have come with a few intervening years’ delay, but Crestview Public Services employee Avery Johnson was determined to attain a high school diploma. Through an online school offered at the Crestview Public Library, he recently succeeded.

“This was a great accomplishment,” said Mayor JB Whitten. “Mr. Johnson was determined he would earn his high school diploma and through hard work, he did just that.”

As a former high school school teacher, Whitten was especially excited to recognize Johnson’s accomplishment in person and invited him to City Hall earlier this month where he, City Manager Tim Bolduc and Public Services Director Wayne Steele lauded the Water Department utility services worker.

“We’re real proud of him,” Steele said. “He worked very hard to obtain his diploma.”

Starting in August 2018, Johnson went back to high school through the Career Online High School in Pompano Beach, a nationally accredited program offered by the Crestview Public Library through the Okaloosa County Public Library Cooperative.

He graduated with a 3.0 grade point average after successfully passing courses including literature studies, algebra, physical science, biology, world history, American history, American government, economics, and a concentration on office management, in which he studied and passed eight semesters.