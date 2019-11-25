Retired Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Patt Maney, a retired Okaloosa County Circuit Court judge and current candidate for a state legislative seat, was recently presented with a Distinguished Alumni Award from the Army War College.

CARLISLE BARRACKS, Pennsylvania — Retired Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Patt Maney, a retired Okaloosa County judge and current candidate for a state legislative seat, was one of four people to be honored as a 2019 Outstanding Alumni of the Army War College.

The awards were presented earlier this month at a ceremony marking the 118th anniversary of the founding of the War College, which provides graduate-level instruction to senior military officers and civilians to prepare them for high-level leadership responsibilities.

Maney is a member of the college’s Class of 1989.

According to a news release, the award was presented in front of assembled faculty and resident students by the college’s commandant, Maj. Gen. John S. Kem, in recognition of Maney’s community service following his retirement from the Army.

According to the release, Maney was recognized for his contributions in establishing both the Okaloosa County Mental Health Court and the Okaloosa County Veterans Treatment Court.

Additionally, it was noted that Maney initiated the annual homeless veterans stand-down in Okaloosa County, an effort to connect homeless veterans with the Department of Veterans Affairs and other services and assistance.

Maney’s successful efforts to establish a VA Vet Center in Okaloosa County, as well as acquiring both the Huey helicopter and the bell from the USS Okaloosa displayed at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, also were among the community service achievements associated with his Distinguished Alumni Award.

During his dual careers as an Army Reservist and judge, Maney served on the Okaloosa County Court bench for almost 29 years and spent almost 37 years in the Army, more than eight years of which were served on active duty.

Maney saw service in Panama, Haiti, Bosnia and Afghanistan. He was wounded in an IED blast in 2005 and spent 20 months recovering at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.