Just days after Sophie Solis was the victim in a domestic violence incident, St. Pete police say she was killed in another one — and the same man, Warren Brown, was responsible for both, they say.

On Nov. 9, St. Petersburg police arrested Warren Brown after he allegedly cut the arms of Sophie Solis, his girlfriend, with a knife in a domestic violence incident. (Brown denied doing so.)

The next day, Brown, 57, got his bail reduced to $15,000. He bailed out of jail. A court order told him not to contact Solis or go within 500 feet of her, or he would risk arrest again.

Brown did not heed these warnings. On Nov. 12, Solis, 43, found Brown in their shared home in the 7300 block of Organdy Drive looking for his checkbook, records show. Solis called police and Brown left.

The next day, Solis signed an affidavit urging officials not to prosecute Brown for allegedly stabbing her. She indicated that she wanted to have contact with Brown.

“I am not in fear of violence from the Defendant,” Solis indicated on the document.

About a week after she signed on the dotted line, Brown killed Solis, police say. The pattern was by then familiar: domestic violence, with a knife, a police report shows.

It took police days to piece together the crime. They got help from friends of the couple. On Tuesday, one of the friends saw Solis and Brown together in their home. The next day, Solis told a different friend she would “be right over” ― it’s unclear where, based on the arrest report ― but she never appeared. Later that day, Brown told the friend that Solis was asleep, the arrest report said.

On Thursday, the concerned friends, whom the report did not name, went to Brown and Solis’ home. They found it “in disarray,” with Solis’ purse “in a pile of clutter,” the arrest report states.

Amid the chaos, the witnesses found a spare set of keys to Brown’s Cadillac.

They opened the trunk and found Solis’ body.

They also found a number of Brown’s personal effects, the arrest report said: a robe covered in blood monogrammed with the name “Warren;” framed photos of Brown and Solis; a leather jacket with “blood, hair and flesh on it.”

Police conducted a search of the home, which is owned by Brown, according to the Pinellas County property appraiser. They found blood spatter on the ceiling of two rooms, the arrest report said.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Brown admitted to stabbing Solis and putting her body in the trunk of his car, the arrest report states.

Court records show that Brown and Solis had a dysfunctional relationship for months before the November incidents. In August, Brown was arrested and charged with domestic battery after allegedly punching Solis in the face at their home.

And in June, Brown filed an action in court in an attempt to get Solis to move out of his home. Days later, court records show, Solis filed a domestic violence injunction against Brown.

Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department arrested Brown Saturday night on a charge of second-degree murder. He was being held without bail Sunday.