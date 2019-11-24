An unidentified pilot was killed on Sunday in a single-engine aircraft crash at Peter Prince Field.

MILTON — A pilot was killed on Sunday in an aircraft crash at Peter Prince Field.

According to a press release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the airport at about 10:15 a.m.

The release said that a small, single-engine aircraft had crashed on airport property. The pilot, who was the craft’s only occupant, was killed.

As of about 1:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration was on scene conducting an investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the investigation, was in route to the crash at the time of the release.

The identity of the pilot has not been released.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.