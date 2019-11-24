B Shift at the Crestview Fire Department got the call and responded. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the house and went inside to extinguish the blaze.

CRESTVIEW ― Firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire at a home on Bracewell Street on Saturday night, but the rest of the house was undamaged.

B Shift at the Crestview Fire Department got the call and responded. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the house and went inside to extinguish the blaze.

The kitchen was moderately damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

Others responding included the Crestview Police Department, Okaloosa County EMS, and North Okaloosa Fire District.