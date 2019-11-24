NEW ORLEANS – Alabama picked up its fourth-straight win with a 66-56 victory over Tulane on Sunday inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in New Orleans. The Crimson Tide (4-1) has now won its third consecutive non-conference road game, which is the best streak for an Alabama team since 2000.

The Tide was led by redshirt junior Jordan Lewis, who hit a career-best six three-pointers on her way to 21 points and six rebounds for the game. Junior Jasmine Walker added 13 points for her third double figure game of the season.

Lewis went 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, which was a career-best for the Windermere, Fla., native. Lewis’ previous career-high was when she knocked down five three-pointers two separate times.

Senior Ashley Knight turned in her second-straight solid performance, totaling seven points, four rebounds and three blocks. Knight is now only eight blocks away from becoming UA’s career blocks leader.

Next, the Tide heads to Las Vegas for the 2019 Thanksgiving South Point Shootout to play two games, beginning with Northern Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. CT and then against Southern California on Saturday at 10 p.m. CT.