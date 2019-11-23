The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified the 39-year-old man who was killed trying to forcibly enter the home of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend during a custody exchange in South Lakeland on Thursday.

LAKELAND — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified the 39-year-old man who was killed trying to forcibly enter the home of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend during a custody exchange in South Lakeland on Thursday.

Brian Ingram was fatally shot at the home on Ewell Road while attempting to pick up his 2-year-old son, Sheriff Grady Judd said during a Friday press conference.

However, PCSO officials refused to release the names of the shooter, the mother of the 2-year-old boy, or the full name of Ingram’s mother, who was present at the incident, citing Marsy’s Law. The law provides extra privacy protections for certain victims of crime.

Offering new details of the incident, Judd said the sheriff’s office received a 911 call shortly after noon Thursday from a Lakeland man who said he had just shot his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend because he was “fighting his way into” the home.

Ingram and his mother, Patricia, had driven from Gainesville to Lakeland to retrieve Ingram’s 2-year-old son, according to a custody agreement between Ingram and his ex-girlfriend. The toddler was at his mother’s boyfriend’s home on Ewell Road while the mother was at the store.

Ingram’s mother knocked on the door about noon and asked for the little boy. Judd said she was with Ingram because of an existing injunction against him for his anger issues. When Ingram picked up his son, Patricia would walk inside and get the child.

Judd said the boyfriend asked Patricia to wait outside until the boy’s mother returned from the store so she could say goodbye.

Ingram then called 911 and said that his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend was refusing to let him have his 2-year-old son. The dispatcher told Ingram to wait on scene for deputies to arrive.

Judd showed reporters a home surveillance video in which an angry Ingram ran toward the front door and repeatedly rang the doorbell, banged on the door and covered the peep hole with his hand.

As the man inside cracked the door open, Ingram forced his foot into the door and then shoved the door, hitting the occupant in the head.

The man, armed with a handgun, told Ingram to leave or he would be shot, Judd said. Ingram continued to force his way in before his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend fired the weapon.

Ingram staggered into the yard, where he collapsed and died.

The home’s occupant called 911 and asked for an ambulance.

During the investigation, Judd said the shooter and Ingram’s mother were cooperative. He said Ingram’s mother told deputies that she heard the shooter telling Ingram to leave or he would be shot.

The occupant of the home suffered abrasions and contusions from being hit by the door, Judd said, and the door is broken. The 2-year-old boy was in a crib in a back bedroom during the incident and was not injured. The boy’s mother arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting.

Judd said Ingram received a dishonorable discharge from the military and had severe anger issues.

Judd said Ingram’s criminal history includes two felonies and six misdemeanors in Suwanee and Alachua counties, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Investigators said they found an open can of beer and smelled alcohol inside Ingram’s vehicle, Judd said.

“He had been drinking prior to showing up to pick up his child,” Judd said.

Judd said that while the PCSO cannot decide what happens in the case, it does appear that the shooter was trying to defend his home, according to preliminary investigation.

Kathy Leigh Berkowitz can be reached at kberkowitz@theledger.com or at 863-802-7558. Follow her on Twitter @kberkowitzthel1.