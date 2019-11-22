Here is a list of the people that contributed to Okaloosa County campaigns for the 2020 Election Cycle as of November 22, 2019.

Below is list of campaign contributions in Okaloosa County races as of November 22, 2019. For more information on the details of the contributions and who made the contribution, go to the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections website.

More info: https://www.govote-okaloosa.com/Candidates/Search-Current-Candidate-Info

2020 Election Cycles (11/3/2020)

Office: Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

Candidate: JD Peacock (Republican)

Total Contributions: $5,000

Contributors:

•JD Peacock, Loan, $500

•Eric S Aden, $250

•John Anderson, $1,000

•Lord & Son Construction, Inc., $500

•Kyle Bauman, $250

•Steven Bauman, $1,000

•Anchors, Smith, Grimsley, $1,000

Office: County Commissioner, Dist. 1

Candidate: Graham Fountain (Republican)

Total Contributions: $118,660

Contributors:

•Graham W. Fountain, $500

•Sarah B. Suskey, $250

•Scott Sullivan, $300

•Hollarn Patricia, $100

•Slater W. Bayliss, $1,000

•Island Nights Inc., $1,000

•Dennis E. Barnes, $250

•AdvocacyGroup@Cardinas LLC, $1,000

•Donald Pardue, $500

•PSH of Okaloosa Inc., $1,000

•Katherine M. Foster, $100

•Threat Reduction Group, Inc., $1,000

•Brian Pennington, $500

•Anchors, Smith & Grimsley, $1,000

•Honarable Harry Hooper, $100

•Sarah Johnson, $250

•Tena Pat& Associates, LLC, $1,000

•Dustan Adams, $200

•T. Clint Aden, $250

•Michael Buckingham, $500

•Dr. AB Galloway, $500

•Skip Royster, $400

•Colt Development LLC, $500

•Amanda B. Negron, $1,000

•Whitworth Builders, Inc., $1,000

•Underground Inc., $500

•Friends of Matt Caldwell, $1,000

•Larry Ward, $200

•Magaline “Madge” Fountain, $1,000

•Lindsay Burns, $1,000

•Dr. Paul Hsu, $1,000

•Majes Hsu, $1,000

•Molly Fountain Merry, $500

•Coastal Holdings LLC, $1,000

•Kyle B. Bauman, $250

•LMI Holdings LLC, $1,000

•Bernard Johnson, $100

•MH Forest View, LLC, $500

•Visonary Destin, LLC, $500

•Okaloosa Island Prime Properti, $1,000

•Surfside Ventures, Inc., $500

•Sunrise Beach Service, LLC, $500

•Guidry Properties, LLC, $1,000

•East Pass Prime Properties, $1,000

•Floyd’s Shrimp House, $500

•Orlando International Hotels, $1,000

•Harbor Capital, LLC, $500

•Resarpark Inc., $500

•Florida North Financial Service, $1,000

•Sun Burger Bar LLC, $500

•Hotel DeFuniak & Tropicana, $500

•MH Destin Storage LLC, $1,000

•Live Oak Commons, LLC, $500

•Grand Destinations LLC, $1,000

•Meigs Executive Park Inc., $500

•Marsh Harbor Inc., $500

•Superior Waterfront Properties, $1,000

•Matthew J. Willingham, $300

•Marsh Harbor Executive Park Inc., $500

•New Venture of Destin LLC, $500

•Intracoastal Marina Destin LLC, $1,000

•Rockin-Tacos, Inc., $500

•Communication Processing System, $500

•Saltwater Restaurants, Inc., $500

•Lets Work Together PAC, $500

•Michel B. Bjorkland, $100

•Tolbert Holdings LLC, $500

•Stephanie White, $1,000

•Destin Income Partners, Inc., $500

•Dansher Mini Warehouse Inc., $500

•Ramada Beach Resort Inc, $500

•J. LaDon B Dewrell, $1,000

•Destin West Vacations, $500

•Frank White, $1,000

•Up To It Fishing LLC, $500

•Valerie Barnes, $250

•Fred E. Tolbert III, $500

•Wanda Reeves Kelly, $200

•Tolbert Development Co., $500

•Monica I Morris, $100

•Tolbert Bayside Development, $500

•DCD Okaloosa Land Company LLC, $1,000

•Tolbert Fitness, LLC, $500

•Thomas Drew Palmer. $1,000

•Georgie Kelly, $100

•Accountability in Government, $1,000

•Mortham Governmental Consultant, $100

•Browning Law Firm, PA, $500

•21st Century Public Servant, $1,000

•Jean Dutten, $10

•Anders Real Estate & Timber, $200

•Ozean, LLC, $1,000

•T. Martin Knopes, $200

•Jose Abreu, PE, $200

•Winkeler & Associates, LLC, $1,000

•Sun Coast Patriots, $1,000

•Eric Scott Aden, $250

•Anglers Beachside Café, Inc., $1,000

•Carol Franks, $50

•DB Entertainment Productions, $1,000

•Anchors & Gordon PA, $1,000

•Aqua Capital, LLC, $1,000

•LNK Development, $500

•Paul B. Barcus, $1,000

•Larry Kline, $500

•DBR Entertainment, LLC, $1,000

•Pier Resort & Development LLC, $1,000

•Michael Howell, $250

•Peggy Adams, $1,000

•P Brett House LLC, $1,000

•Albert Faircloth, $200

•John Hunt, $100

•Big Boss Stores, LLC, $1,000

•Phillips Energy, Inc., $1,000

•Robert E Yopp, $200

•Jonathan T. Holloway, $500

•Jonathan Holloway P.A., $500

•Hub City Smokehouse & Grill, $500

•Cash’s Cabanas Inc., $1,000

•Cash’s of Northwest Florida, Inc., $1,000

•Tolbert Group Investments Inc., $500

•Dr. Alexis Tibbetts, $300

•Big Boss Property Mgt. LLC, $1,000

•Kevin Bethea, $300

•HCB Financial Corp, $1,000

•Huff Management, LLC, $1,000

•B R & S Phillips, $1,000

•Mia Hughes, $200

•Mark Bethea, $300

•Lord & Son Construction Inc., $500

•R. Scott Holcomb, $500

•Realty House Commercial Proper, $1,000

•Green Energy Contracting LLC, $1,000

•Huff Investments, Inc. $1,000

•Valiant Investments, $500

•Waters Edge Building Co., $500

•Crystal Beach Development NWF Inc., $500

•DJFO, LLC, $500

•Areo FX/Emerald Coast Aviation, $1,000

•Dento District, LLC, $500

•Genre Holdings LLC, $500

•JUD, LLC, $500

•Freedom Beacon, LLC, $500

•Dr. Richard Thomas, PA. $250

•Crystal Beach Devleopment of Destin Ltd., $500

•Regency Acquisition, $500

•Michael Howell, $250

•Mary Esther Bingo Charities, $1,000

•D. Parker Destin, $500

•Mary Esther Bingo, LLC, $1,000

•Maison Square Apartments LLC, $1,000

•W R Howell Company, $1,000

•Teel & Waters Realty, $250

•Joe Gauvin, $75

•Matovina & Company, $1,000

•Dr. Devin Stephenson, $300

•Robert Beard, $250

•Paul Mitchell, $500

•Lloyd Taylor, $100

•Dr. Lamar White, $150

•Ajax Construction, $1,000

•Pat Harris, $25

•Honorable Matthew L. Gaetz, $500

•Treveron, Inc., $1,000

•Honorable Donald B. Gaetz, $1,000

•Mathews & Jones, $1,000

•DCM Law, PA, $1,000

•MAJ, PA, $1,000

•Alexander Fogg, $200

•Sunshine Aero Industries, $1,000

•Timothy Bolduc, $100

•Lee Buick-GMC, $500

•HCA Good Government PAC, $1,000

•Sylvia Brace, $250

•James Varnado, $500

•Kimberly Hughes, $500

•John Brenner, $150

•Allen Turner Chevrolet, $1,000

•Reyes Law Firm PA, $500

•Steve Ashmore, $50

•Ann Teel Hatcher, $1,000

•Mark Hollinhead, $350

•A.M. Versteegh, $1,000

•C. Randy Brown, $200

•Lewis Diamond Company, $250

•Linda Powell Parker, $500

•John Holguin, $250

•Grant-Moulton Properties LLC., $1,000

•Honorable Larry Gilbert, $500

•Bea Steele, $50

•Honorable Larry Ashley, $300

•Jane Browning, $100

•Tommy Browning Jr., $100

•Randy Wise Realty LLC, $1,000

•Wise Homes Offsite, $1,000

•Randy Wise Homes, Inc., $1,000

Candidate: James F. Walker (Republican)

Total contributions: $721.96

Contributors:

• Walkers Cooling and Heating LL, $500

• James F Walker, $221.96

Office: County Commissioner, Dist. 3

Candidate: Nathan D. Boyles (Republican)

Total Contributions: $53,700

Contributors:

•Ajax Building Corporation, $1,000

•Matovina and Company, $1,000

•WR Howell Company, $1,000

•Katherine M Foster, $50

•Ronald J. Roberts, $200

•Carol S. Rose, $500

•Gregory Boyett, $300

•Virgil C. Lewis, $500

•Frederick W. Westfall, $100

•Kathleen Beam, $500

•Allen Turner Chevrolet, $1,000

•Paul Hsu, $1,000

•Eris S. Aden, $250

•Legendary Group, $1,000

•Regatta Bay, $1,000

•Florida North Financial Service, $1,000

•Superior Waterfront Properties, $1,000

•Guidry French, $1,000

•Robert J. Guidry Financial Service, $1,000

•Robert J. Guidry Florida Prope, $1,000

•Guidry Properties LLC, $1,000

•Guidry Land Partners LLC, $1,000

•Robert J. Guidry Investments, $1,000

•Kathleen Sharon, $100

•Leon Daggs, $500

•Patrick E. Byrne, $500

•Alan Wood, $100

•Westerra, $250

•Timothy J. Buldoc, $100

•Teel & Waters Real Estate Co., $250

•Elite Real Estate Services, $500

•David Bodiford, $250

•Preston Brett House LLC, $500

•Maison Square Apartments, $1,000

•Ghosh Porperties, LLC, $1,000

•Sansom Equipment Company, $250

•Satia McNeese, $150

•Emily Barber, $100

•James L. Watts, $200

•RW Management LTD, $1,000

•LaDolce Vita LLC, $1,000

•Dag Architects, $500

•Anchors Smith, Grimsley, $1,000

•Buckhead Holdings, Inc., $1,000

•Randy Wise Homes Inc., $1,000

•Sabrina Boyles, $500

•Mike Buckingham, $500

•Aero FX Inc., $1,000

•Underground inc., $500

•Colt Development LLC, $500

•Adams Sanitation Holding Co. $1,000

•Main Street Land Title Co., $1,000

•Crestview Porperty Services, $1,000

•Nathan Boyles ( Loan) $5,000

•Trudie Mixon, $100

•Willis Booker, $500

•Mary Booker, $500

•Deborah Morgan, $50

•Karen Anchors, $250

•Tolbert Development Co Inc., $250

•Tolbert Holdings LLC, $250

•Tolbert Fitness LLC, $250

•Destin West Vacation, $250

•Derek K Lott, $50

•MAJ Law PA, $1,000

•DCM Law PA, $1,000

•Matthews & Jones LLP, $1,000

•DBR Entertainment Productions LLC, $1,000

•Ozean LLC, $1,000

•Pier Resort & Development Inc., $1,000

•DB Entertainment Productions LLC, $1,000

•Grant-Moulton Properties LLC, $1,000

•Anglers Beachside Café Inc., $1,000

•Jonathan Holloway PA, $500

•Rodney H. Greenway, $1,000

•Jonathan T. Holloway, $500

•Robert Kellner, $500

•Nathan Kelley, $100

Candidate: Clyde Lewis (Republican)

Total Contributions: $2,870

Contributors:

•Residential Waste Solutions, $1,000

•Bill E. Parker, $500

•Unknown individual, $20

•Carrie J. Watford, $100

•Don J Harrington, $250

•Baker Feed & Ranch Center, $1,000

Office: County Commissioner, Dist. 5

Candidate: Dewey “Parker” Destin ( Republican)

Total Contributions: $63,030

Contributors:

•Jason Belcher, $250

•Jerome L. Gauthier, $1,000

•Totally Yours, LLC, $1,000

•Patricia Brown-Troop, $1,000

•Simple Speech FWB, LLC, $1,000

•Lindsey Burns, $1,000

•Cameron Ayres, $1,000

•Primero Paso, LLC, $1,000

•The Local Market LLC, $1,000

•Romano Kopp Law, $100

•Stewart Riggs, $500

•Jonilea Foster, $200

•Huck Properties, LLC, $1,000

•Second Home Services, LLC, $300

•Dewey Parker Destin (LOAN) $10,000

•Judy Watson, $100

•Jurate Burns, $1,000

•Tonya Little, $80

•Gail Ferguson, $100

•Steve Bauman, $1,000

•Gulf Wholesale, $1,000

•Destin Seafood Market of Crestview, $1,000

•Jennifer Burns, $1,000

•Dewey Edward Destin, $1,000

•Larry Anchors, $100

•David S. Rehr, $250

•Nevada Finkel Family LLC, $1,000

•Mead Law and Title, $500

•Rebecca Destin, $1,000

•Destin Navarre Holdings, LLC, $1,000

•Matt Jr. Burns, $1,000

•Margaret Finkel Foundation, $1,000

•Dewey’s Navarre LLC, $1,000

•NBSB, LLC, $1,000

•Sweet Feet, LLC, $1,000

•Richard Peterman ( In-kind ) - $549.20

•Gene Barker ( In-Kind) - $549.20

•Warren Averett ( In-Kind) - $549.20

•Jack Wilson, $1,000

•Waterhosue Law Firm P.A., $1,000

•Luther’s Pntoon Rentals, $1,000

•Stephen C Riggs III, $1,000

•McGuires Irish Pub of Destin, $1,000

•Robert B. Killingsworth, $1,000

•Frobashire Holdings LLC, $1,000

•Conquistador, Inc., $1,000

•June Grass, LLC, $1,000

•East Pass Properties LLC, $1,000

•Crab Island LLC, $1,000

•Colt Development LLC, $1,000

•Undeground Inc., $1,000

•Henry W Cassidy, $1,000

•Mike Buckingham, $1,000

•Anchors Smith Grimsley, P.A. $1,000

•Keith Howard, $1,000

•BI Inc, $1,000

•Destin Bait Co., $1,000

•David Krebs, $1,000

•Dewey Destin Enterprises, LLC, $1,000

•Frank Burge, $250

•Beal & Galvin Properties, LLC, $500

Candidate: Wes Fell ( Republican)

Total contributions: $8,050

Contributors:

•Wes Fell, (LOAN) $5,000

•King’s Furniture & Matress Co., $1,000

•Wes Fell ( In-Kind) - $264

•Wes Fell ( In-Kind) - $20.16

•Michael Volante, $25

•Kim Schultheis, $25

•Wes Fell (LOAN) $2,000

•Wes Fell ( In Kind) $1.90

•Wes Fell (In Kind) $53.25

Candidate: Richard Scott Johnson (Republican)

Total Contributions: $21,600.01

Contributors:

•Brenda Beavers, $1,000

•Beavers Inc., $1,000

•LLJM LLC, $500

•Richard Johnson (LOAN) $1,000

•KGM Dev. LLC, $1,000

•Judith Miles, $1,000

•Powell & Swanick, $1,000

•William Johnson, $1,000

•David Swanick, $1,000

•Frank Burge, $250

•Allure Title LLC, $1,000

•Mimosa Capital LLC, $1,000

•The Expenders LLC, $1,000

•Richard Johnson, $1,000

•Cathy Alley, $250

•Wayne Walker, $500

•Mark Welton P.A., $500

•Michael McGrail, $500

•Square Credit Card Company, $.01

•Richard Johnson, LOAN, $4,500

•Richard Johnson, $100

•Yowza LLC, $1,000

•Water Edge of Niceville LLC, $1,000

Candidate: Mel Ponder ( Republican )

Total Contributions: $82,801.95

Contributors:

•Lori Joyner, $40

•Cynthia Brown, $50

•GS Gelato and Desserts, Inc., $1,000

•Guido Tremolini, $1,000

•Astra Zeneca, $500

•Living Life with Purpose, $1,000

•Edwin McMullen, $1,000

•Florida Podiatry PC, $500

•Enzor Clay & Fill Inc., $500

•Graham Fountain, $500

•Jerry Sullivan, $500

•Wayne Chernicky, $500

•Teco energy, Inc., $500

•Elizabeth Langford Beno, $500

•Mandy Aden, $500

•Robert Kirila, $400

•Martha Fisher, $500

•John Capra, $500

•Kathleen johns, $500

•Valeria Houston, $250

•Benjamin Anderson, $250

•Craig Barker, $250

•Matthew Turpin, $300

•True Joy Counseling & Consulting PLLC, $300

•Darlene Partin, $150

•William Smith, $150

•Guy Joyner III, $200

•Mitchell Mongell, $250

•Romano Kopp Law, $100

•Diane Kelley, $100

•Michael Janetis, $100

•Nathan Nelson, $100

•Richard Powell, $100

•The Tallman Group LLC, $100

•Teresa Herbert, $100

•Juliana Mosley, $100

•Charles Tingle III, $100

•Richard Rynearson, $100

•Carmelia Bell, $200

•John Peacock II, $100

•Amy Jamieson, $100

•Brian Franks, $100

•Kim Moore, $100

•Mike Hewitt, $1,000

•Florida Foundation for Liberty, $1,000

•Floridians for Economic Freedom, $1,000

•David Schmidt, $50

•Timothy Bolduc, $50

•Dennis Reeves, $500

•21st Century Public Servant, $1,000

•Mel Ponder, $45,938.45 (CARRY OVER FUNDS)

•Ralph Massullo, $1,000

•Powell, Powell & Powell Law Firm, $500

•Lorraine Grant, $1,000

•Michael Grant, $1,000

•Paul Hsu, $1,000

•Conservatives for Principled Leadership, $500

•James Taylor, $1,000

•Centene Management Co., $1,000

•Magic Kingdom, Inc., $1,000

•Disney Photo Imaging, LLC, $1,000

•Virgil Lewis, $500

•David Geotsch, $300

•Gary Jarvis, $100

•Tolbert Fitness LLC, $250

•Tolbert Development Company, Inc, $250

•Tolbert Holdings LLC, $250

•Destin West Vacations, $250

•REFUND - Duke Energy PAC, $-910.60

•REFUND – Sachs Sax Caplan PA $-455.30

•RSA Consulting Group LLC, $1,000

•ASG Consulting Group LLC, $1,000

•Realtors Political Advocacy Co., $1,000

•Gary Overdier, $100

•CCCS LLC, $100

•Ygrene Energy Fund Inc, $1,000

•The Advocacy Group at Cardens, $1,000

•Avcon Inc., $500

•Capra and Company, $500

•Steven Craft, $500

•Friends of Spencer Roach, $1,000

•MarketGraphics Research Group, Inc., $500

•Shane Abbott, $250

•Patrick Byrne II, $500

•Valparaiso Realty Company, $500

•REFUND - Akerman LLP, $-910.60

•Disney Gift Card Services, Inc (IN-KIND), $600

•Principled Leadership PC (IN-KIND), $75

Office: Property Appraiser

Candidate: Mike Busbee

Total Contributions: $0

Office: Republican State Committeeman

Candidate: Christopher Garvois

Total Contributions: $0

Office: School Board Member, Dist. 4

Candidate: Timothy Bryant

Total Contributions: $2,160

Contributors:

Catherine S. Thigpen, $500

Patricia Hollarn, $100

Timothy Bryant (IN-KIND), $322.43

Tim Bryant (IN-KIND), $64.03

Timothy Bryant (IN-KIND), $5

Timothy Bryant (IN-KIND), $500

Office: Sheriff

Candidate: Eric Scott Aden

Total Contributions: $134,755

Contributors:

•Michael Howell, $1,000

•RYAD Construction, $1,000

•Don Adams, $250

•Deby Adams, $250

•CHD Partners LLC, $1,000

•Michael Buckingham, $500

•Colt Development LLC, $500

•Underground Inc., $500

•Rockin Tacos, Inc., $500

•Floyd’s Shrimp House, $500

•Sun Burger Bar LLC, $500

•Surfside Ventures, Inc., $500

•Emerald Coast Beach Mgt., $500

•Resarpark Inc., $500

•John Charles Duplantis, $1,000

•Crab Island Commissary LLC, $1,000

•Carb Island Water Park LLC, $1,000

•Lee Nissan $500

•Campbell Moving and Storage, $500

•Anglers Beachside Café, $1,000

•Pier Resort and Development, $1,000

•Winkeler and Associates LLC, $1,000

•B Ozean LLC, $1,000

•Troy Carter, $50

•Dawn Carter, $50

•Affordable Home Improvement, $1,000

•Lets Work Together, $500

•KM Cycle and Marine LLC, $1,000

•Phillip T Piaget, $500

•Kathleen Wilhelm Beam, $500

•J. Kristen Deason, $1,000

•Roderick Heath Deason, $1,000

•R. Heath Deason, DMD, PA, $1,000

•Michael Scott Runnels, $1,000

•John Acker, $1,000

•Timothy Clinton Aden, $500

•Kimberly C Penington, $1,000

•Patricia Clark, $1,000

•KT Development Inc., $1,000

•The Tallman Group, $250

•Jayanta Ghosh, $1,000

•Ghosh Properties LLC, $1,000

•Browning Law Firm, $1,000

•Shawn Guidry, $1,000

•Gloria Frazier, $1,000

•Khahn Phan, $100

•Pepper’s Mexican Grill II, Inc., $1,000

•Alberto Lopez, $1,000

•Charles Nix, $1,000

•Larry Ashley, $1,000

•East Past Prime Properties, $1,000

•Pointe Resort LLC, $1,000

•Okaloosa Island Prime Properties, $1,000

•Robert J. Guidry, $1,000

•Florida North Financial Services, $1,000

•Leon Lamar White, $200

•Nancy Milligan Johnson, $400

•Frederick Gunther, $1,000

•Dian Howell, $200

•Timothy Scott, $100

•Mauri G. Lundermann MD PA, $250

•David Johnson, $250

•Dry Bones LLC, $1,000

•J&A Thackeray, $1,000

•Jason Thackeray MD, $1,000

•Amanda Thackeray PHD., $1,000

•Norma Adamson, $100

•Orthopedic Associates PA, $1,000

•L Diane Kelley, $250

•Baybreeze Development Inc., $250

•William E. Smith, $250

•Priority Professional Development, $250

•Joyce Kiser, $250

•Dave Lewis Inc., $1,000

•Dave Lewis Installation LLC, $1,000

•OK Capital Inc., $1,000

•ASAP Air and Refrigeration, $1,000

•William Chandler, $1,000

•Donut hole, $1,000

•A Preston hood, $500

•D.L Curtis Construction Inc., $1,000

•Damian Curtis, $1,000

•John Holguin, $250

•Keri A. Holguin, $250

•Mike Amiel, $500

•Judy Watson, $100

•Larry Gilbert, $500

•Garland Lawn Control, $500

•Adams Sanitation Holding, $250

•Crystal Boyles, $100

•Randy Miller, $1,000

•Dave Gordon, $100

•Shannon Tait, $500

•Tiffany Aden, $100

•John D. Peacock, $250

•Kathy Wilhelm, $250

•Kroeger ( Fudpucker’s), $200

•Larry Carter (IN-KIND), $250

•David O’Brien, $1,000

•Don Amunds, $100

•Ron Gay, $200

•Ryan Garrity, $1,000

•Coastal Holdings, LLC, $1,000

•LMI Holding LLC, $1,000

•Cadenhead Development, $500

•D. Warren Griffith, $75

•Jay Jones, $500

•Dale Carter $100

•Clint Rowland, $100

•Stephen Arrowsmith, $500

•Dana Cawthon, $200

•Barry Rose, $100

•Robert Cadenhead, $200

•Travis Dewrell, $300

•Matthew Harrison, $250

•Scott Funchess, $200

•Wayne Wallace, $100

•Blake White, $50

•Ann Wallace, $100

•Fuller Insurance, $200

•Big Daddy’s Pontoon Rentals, $1,000

•Hotel DeFuniak, $1,000

•New Venture of Destin LLC, $1,000

•Jeremy Parish, $50

•Jessica Deberry, $50

•Robert Ashley, $50

•Matthew Gillis, $20

•Gabriell Griffith, $20

•Ben Griffith, $40

•Katie Blansit, $100

•Marie Blansit, $100

•Richard S. Johnson, $100

•Charles H., Rigdon Jr. Trust, $500

•Harbor Capital LLC, $500

•Wayne T. Boyette, $1,000

•Janet McKelvy, $300

•Lawrence Kline, $500

•LNK Development, $500

•Safe Harbor Rental Management, $1,000

•Dowd Law Firm, $1,000

•Niceville Insurance Agency, $500

•Powell Powell and Powell Law, $1,000

•Bernard Frakes, $500

•Lloyd Taylor, $100

•Barry Steiner, $200

•Claude Perry, $1,000

•AGA Family Holdings LLC, $1,000

•Matthew and Jones LLP, $1,000

•MAJ Law PA, $1,000

•DCM Law PA, $1,000

Office: Superintendent of Schools

Candidate: Marcus Chambers

Total Contributions: $50,275

Contributors:

•Marcus Chambers, $1,000

•Heather Powell, $50

•Janeen Mee, $1,000

•Tracie Jenkins, $1,000

•DeWitt Brunson, $100

•Line Kerr, $150

•Andrew Coleman, $50

•Brett Hinely, $1,000

•Michelle Heck, $100

•David Costa, $250

•Marion ruckel Skalicky, $500

•Brandon Huff, $500

•Reeda Buglewicz, $200

•Joyce Kiser, $150

•Gregory Brock, $50

•Melissa Bowell, $150

•Ronald Webb, $100

•Jayson Sanders, $100

•Mary Brummett, $1,000

•Duane Brummett, $1,000

•Martha Gardner, $200

•Robert Kuhn, $200

•Kelly Day, $100

•Cheryl Medina, $100

•James Heald, $200

•Victoria Hurley, $100

•Melissa Thrush, $1,000

•Jacob Gunn, $100

•Tracey Lamb, $250

•Linda Flowers, $100

•Matthew Gaetz II, $1,000

•Helen Holt, $250

•Denise Wintner, $100

•Sheila Lightbourne, $250

•Susan Reed, $50

•Chandler Huff, $500

•Don Gaetz, $1,000

•Trey Goodwin III, $500

•Leslie Chambers, $1,000

•Mattern Inc., $1,000

•Caregivers Inc., $1,000

•Treveron Inc., $1,000

•393, LLC, $1,000

•Jenkins Engineering Inc., $1,000

•Hairstylist Jessica Lessard LLC, $300

•Powell & Swanick, $1,000

•Emerald Coast Dermatology & Skin, $250

•A Fagundes Company LLC, $500

•Friends of Matt Gaetz, $1,000

•David Miller, $50

•Kenn Gibson, $50

•Shenteena Gibson, $50

•John T Miesen, $25

•Karen Peek, $250

•Tom Hayes, $1,000

•Rebecca Brothers, $250

•Mrs. Charles Clary, $250

•James Lee Hale, $100

•Steven Horton, $1,000

•Jerral A Horton, $1,000

•Garland Lawn Control, $250

•Robert McElroy, $1,000

•Thomas Jeffery Palmer, $500

•Eugene Alley, $1,000

•Cathy Alkley, $1,000

•Yvonne Michna, $250

•Debra S. Haan, $200

•Ann Flanagan, $500

•Brooke Barron, $500

•Gloria Frazer, $1,000

•D.R.E. Roberts, Inc., $500

•Victoria Hayden, $100

•Douglas Burgess, $200

•Vivian Green, $250

•Margaret Feaski, $100

•Heather Pinckard, $100

•Ingeborg Chambers, $500

•Anonymous, $25

•Anonymous, $30

•LuCRetia Waskow, $100

•Brittain Kulow, $100

•Kim McSparren, $250

•Cathy Halprin $100

•Drew Palmer, $100

•Lewis Davis, $250

•Mary I Zargari, $100

•Tom Rice, $500

•Tom I rice, $500

•Karen Newman, $10

•Elease McDonald, $25

•Jerry Brown, $50

•Rufus I Leeth, $50

•Rhonda Tolbert $25

•Larisa Perry, $500

•Amber Floyd, $25

•Karen Newman, $10

•Larry Ashley, $500

•Dave Gordon, $100

•Niceville Insurance Agency, $250

•Cindy Gates, $500

•William Schaetzle, $100

•Michael Chambers, $1,000

•Kathryn Whiddon, $500

•Tamara Matz, $100

•Winfred Boyer, $50

•Phillippe Miceli, $250

•Sarah Dolloff, $100

•Joseph Lessard, $100

•Michael Shane Frederic, $250

•Henry Sanders, $100

•Earl Clayton, $100

•J. Collier Merrill, $500

•Belle Bear, $1,000

•Lewis Bear, $1,000

•Miriam D-Iserina, $1,000

•David Sawnick, $1,000

•Dennis Reeves, $250

•Sonny McDonald, $300

•Brian D-Iserina, $1,000

•Sun Harbor Holdings, LLC, $500

•David Hedges, $50

•Tiffany Hedges, $50

•Sara Smith, $100

•Tracey Lamb, $250

•Melissa Kearley, $250

•Marcus Chambers, $600

•Mary Achtzehn, $200

•Amber Floyd (IN-KIND), $92

•Amber Floyd (IN-KIND), $11.91

•Marcus Chambers, (IN-KIND) $2,430

•Marcus Chambers, (IN-KIND), $127.80

•Amber Floyd, (IN-KIND) $39.03

•Tami Ellis (In-KIND) $25.17

•Bay Area Awards (IN-KIND) $400

Candidate: Ray Sansom

Total Contributions: $91,825

Contributors:

•RJD of Northwest Florida, LLC, $500

•Vincent M Bruner, $500

•Keri Holguin, $100

•James Ward, $100

•James Ward, $100

•Michael Alan Shoults, $500

•James Curry, $500

•Dorothea L. Baltes, $1,000

•Destin Bay House Cottages, $500

•Destin Bay House, LLC, $500

•Valiant Investment Properties, $1,000

•Waters Edge Building Company, $1,000

•Freeport Communications, $1,000

•Sterling Diversified, LLC, $1,000

•Jay B. Odom, $1,000

•Patrick E. Byrne, $500

•Baybreeze Development, Inc., $500

•Island Nights Inc., $500

•James Robert Richburg, $500

•Stephen C. Riggs, $1,000

•K Sharon, $100

•Bay Point Assisted Living, $500

•Maddox Jewelers, $500

•Valparaiso Realty, $500

•Conquistador Inc., $1,000

•Clifford D. Herron, $100

•Wayne Campbell, $500

•Debra C. Goolsby, $1,000

•Bob Schmidt, $1,000

•Todd Gatlin, $1,000

•Gatlin Consolidated Services, $1,000

•Coastalmed of Florida, $1,000

•Wilran Properties, $1,000

•Randall McElheney, $1,000

•LaDon Dewrell, $1,000

•Health Services of Bluewater, $1,000

•Emerald Bay Plumbing, Inc, $500

•Cash’s Cabanas, Inc., $1,000

•Kroeger , $200

•Trumbull Bottled Water, $1,000

•Robert E. McGill, $1,000

•Tropical Smoothie NW FL, $500

•Larry D. Ballard, $500

•Dottie S. Liufau, $1,000

•Dewitt Clark, $500

•Michael J. Locht, $1,000

•Brenda Sansom, $500

•Donald R. Petrey, $500

•Larry Anchors, $50

•Beth Godwin, $50

•Steve Sametz, $50

•David Goetsch, $500

•Dan Cobbs, $1,000

•Laverne Prevratl, $300

•Michael Fregger, $400

•Champee Kemp, $500

•Buckhead Holdings, $1,000

•Termprovider, $1,000

•Barney Manuel, $100

•Dean Cannon, $500

•Larry Cretul, $500

•Coley Eubanks Consulting, $500

•Let’s Work Together, $500

•Johnson and Blanton, $500

•Jefferson Monroe Consulting, $1,000

•Whitworth Builders, $1,000

•Johnson and Associates, $1,000

•Preston Hood, $500

•Mead Law and Title, $500

•Tropical Smoothie NW Fl, $500

•Dowd Law Firm, $1,000

•Tolbert Holdings, $1,000

•Lee Nissan, $250

•DJFO, $1,000

•Freedom Beacon, $1,000

•JUD, LLC, $1,000

•Denton District, $1,000

•B USA Educational Consulting, $500

•Robert Killingsworth, $1,000

•Steve Dobson, $1,000

•Shayne Stewart, $200

•Dennis Reeves, $250

•Annette Lee, $200

•Kevin Bowyer, $500

•Tammie I Bowyer, $500

•Sarah Kelly, $250

•Adam Hasner, $1,000

•Charles Rigdon, $350

•Charles Rigdon Trust, $250

•Tina I Rigdon, $500

•Sara Simpson, $500

•David I Simpson, $1,000

•Michael Cheney, $250

•Cliff Cohen, $200

•Mickey Englett, $500

•Dyal Consulting, $250

•Tom Findley, $100

•James I Ward, $100

•Joe Judkins, $500

•Kathy Foster, $50

•John S Carr & Associates, $500

•Emily Thoemke Barber, $200

•Craig Otto, $200

•David Stanton, $200

•Joseph Henderson, $500

•Randall Sansom, $1,000

•Loretta Sansom, $1,000

•Jeanne Reif, $100

•Gene Valentino, $1,000

•Bay Port Assisted Living, $500

•B RJD of Northwest Florida LLC, $500

•Lisa Fortune, $250

•Patsy Bagdanov, $100

•Larry Williams, $25

•Tom Marler, $500

•Design Avenue, $500

•Karen Parker, $25

•Steve McLaughlin, $250

•George Levesque, $250

•Interamerican Consulting, $500

•Richard Powell, $100

•Chris Holley, $300

•Kelly Davis, $25

•Ray Sansom, $500

•B Bay Port Assisted Living, $500

•Daniel B Jackson, $1,000

•Gary Tarkin, $100

•Laverne Prevratil, $400

•Grover Mallini, $250

•Lloyd Taylor, $250

•Rita Bruner, $500

•LuCretia I Waskow, $100

•Phillip Rose, $50

•Diane Meredith, $50

•Kathryn I Ammons, $25

•Jean Dutton, $50,

•Mitzi Henley, $250

•James Richburg, $250

•Larry Patrick, $250

•Leslie Schmidt, $300

•David Schmidt, $100

•Mark Franks, $100

•Michelle Stewart, $100

•Don Garrison, $100

•Joe Ann Tabor, $100

•Kreg Dabney, $200

•Thom Gossom, $200

•Shelia Olsen, $100

•Andrea I Killingsworth, $1,000

•Jimmy Whitfield, $500

•Bill Roberts, $200

•Tim Herndon, $500

•Wynn I Herndon, $500

•Elkins Real Estate, $200

•Joey Crews, $250

•Michael Clark, $50

•Sandee Sundeen, $50

•Connie Mason, $100

•Michael Day, $100

•James Campbell, $500

•One Commercial Place, $500

•The Harbeson Agency, $500

•Berd Boyt, $25

•Innerspace Architechtural Inter, $500

•Charles Evans, $1,000

•Designing For America, $500

•David Schmidt (IN-KIND) $106.5

•Gail Campbell (IN-KIND) $937.47

•Chris Hughes (IN-KIND) $360.08

Candidate: Christopher G. Tillis ( Republican)

Total Contributions: $0

Office: Supervisor of Elections

Candidate: Paul Lux (Republican)

Total Contributions: $0

Office: Tax Collector

Candidate: Benjamin F. Anderson

Total Contributions: $21,450

Contributors:

•Ben F. Anderson, (LOAN) $2,500

•Bradley Phillip Herndon, $1,000

•L LaDon Dewrell, $1,000

•Ashley Herndon, $1,000

•Powell Powell & Powell, PA, $500

•Edwin Watts, $500

•Al’s Chevron Service Center, $1,000

•Keri A. Holguin, $500

•John A. Holguin II, $500

•Angela Balent, $250

•DDJ10 LLC, $1,000

•Dan’s Discount Jewelry & Pawn, $1,000

•Florida Tile & Wood Carpet, $1,000

•Ian Yorty, $1,000

•Grant Street Group, Inc., $1,000

•Myles C Harrington, $1,000

•Daniel Veres, $500

•Charles Burnett, $500

•William Haskins, $500

•Island Knights, Inc., $500

•Beachmark Inn, Inc, $500

•Al P. Qualls, $1,000

•Corporate Benefits Emerald Coast, $500

•Kevin Locht, $500

•Estephan Daher, $1,000

•FWB Chiropractic LLC, $200

•LNK Development, Inc., $500

•Larry Kline, $500