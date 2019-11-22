Email submissions and photos about special events, musicians, speakers, classes, etc., to faith@crestviewbulletin.com. Send items at least two weeks in advance if possible. Items run on a space-available basis.

Crestview FUMC Chancel Choir to perform

CRESTVIEW — Crestview First United Methodist Church's Chancel Choir will present Joseph M. Martin's Christmas cantata, "Journey of Promises," in December.

Performances are during morning services, set for 8:30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at the church, 599 8th Ave.

Both services will be held in the church's main sanctuary.

Director of the choir is Kevin Lusk. Leon Curenton, the church organist/pianist, accompanies the choir.

Latter-day Saints members to help with genealogy searches

Elder Tom Price and his wife, Irene, full-time missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, travel through Southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle giving presentations and helping people start their genealogy/family history.

The Prices will be in the region until April 2021 to help public or church groups with genealogy searches.

For questions or to inquire about an event for your group, email them at priceirene@yahoo.com with the word “presentation” as the email subject.

Salvation Army needs volunteers to help ring bells

MARY ESTHER — The Salvation Army invites individuals and organizations to attend its Welcome Campaign Kickoff, which is 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at the main entrance of Santa Rosa Mall, 300 Mary Esther Blvd.

Join the Red Kettle Campaign's Honorary Chair, Northwest Florida Daily News Publisher Tim Thompson, and the Beach Brass for the campaign kickoff.

Share the Christmas spirit by manning a Salvation Army Red Kettle and help the organization continue the tradition of the ringing bells across Northwest Florida communities.

The volunteers make it possible for the Salvation Army to help those in need long after the Christmas tree and decorations have been packed away.

Those who would like to ring the bell Mondays through Saturdays in Okaloosa and Walton county communities may contact Salvation Army Lt. Camilo Rojas at 243-4531; or Board Chair Tom Rice at 302-0266.

RECURRING

AWANA PROGRAM: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Joy Fellowship, 5978 Old Bethel Road, Crestview. Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed is for 4-year-olds through fifth-graders. Call 682-6219 to register.

REFORMERS UNANIMOUS: 6 p.m. Fridays, Central Baptist Church, 951 Ferdon Blvd. S., Crestview. Faith-based recovery program for people with any addiction. Directed by Wendell Morgan. 682-5525.

RESTORATION AND RECOVERY MINISTRY: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Kingdom Life Worship and Training Center, 798 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Crestview. Weekly outreach ministry for healing, restoration, wellness and wholeness. For people who have struggles with addiction.

BREAD OF LIFE OUTREACH MINISTRY: Sign up and a brief ministry and prayers at 11 a.m. and box pick-up is 3 p.m.11 a.m. Fridays, Kingdom Life Worship and Training Center, 798 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Crestview. The church distributes boxes of once a month per person.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY: 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Church of New Covenant, 3191 New Ave. N., Crestview. Faith-based 12-step program for people seeking healing from things that keep them from living healthy balanced lifestyles.