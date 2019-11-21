CHIPLEY - Teachers have a passion for teaching and preparing our future leaders. couple that with those who dedicate themselves who have a passion for teaching principles of the bible and you have what can be described as an “amazing” individual.

Francesca Kirkman, Kindergarten teacher at Washington County’s Christian School, is described as just that, which prompted her to be selected as October’s Amazing Teacher for Washington and Holmes County.

Kirkman said she has had a passion for teaching since she was 18-years-old.

“I have always worked with teaching in the schools (and) in church,” Kirkman said. “I have a passion for working with working with children to teach them more about Christ.”

Kirkman has been teaching at a christian school for over 15 years. She said she wanted to teach kindergarten because she wanted to be able to have the ability to have the impact on the students before they enter first grade and have that connection with them. She said she thinks outside of the box a lot in her classroom which she thinks makes her class unique.

“I put a lot into it,” she said. “I put a goal on each of my children and work with each of them on that goal. Each one of them learn on different levels.”

When she found out she was chosen to be an amazing teacher, she said she was humbled and excited.

“Who would think of me for this,” Kirkman said. “I would have never have thought it. But I was definitely humbled for the opportunity to be recognized.”

For those interested in becoming a teacher, particularly in a christian school, Kirkman said to be sure to remember that it is not just a job.

“Teaching is not a job,“ she said. ”Teaching is something God places upon your heart.“

Kirkman said in a christian school, teacher’s pay is not the same as in a public school setting and those interested need to make sure they are dedicated to it.

Kirkman said she wants to thank the parents of her students for honoring her with the nomination and asks for continued prayers that she can put into them, “what God would have them to be.” She said the school is a blessing to both her and the community because it teaches the basics of what she believes God needs for the community.

“We would like to be a light for the community,” she said.

When Kirkman was nominated, it was said that she puts her heart and soul into her class and spends a great deal of time investing in the children in her class.