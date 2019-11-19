SPRINGFIELD —The victim of a shooting in Springfield last Friday was shot again Tuesday afternoon. The most recent shooting was at 518 N. Everitt Ave.

The victim was not cooperative after the first shooting, according to Springfield Chief of Police Barry Roberts. He said the victim was cooperating after the second shooting.

The two suspects who were in custody last Friday were also not cooperative with Springfield Police.

Roberts believes the third suspect they were looking for last Friday is the same suspect in the most recent shooting. According to Roberts, the shooting is targeted and not random.