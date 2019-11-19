The Robert L. F. Sikes Library in Crestview is hosting a James Bond exhibit full of wonderful memorabilia owned by Brian Hughes, our own local James Bond enthusiast. Hughes has been collecting James Bond posters since 1976 and has branched out into numerous types of memorabilia, and he loves sharing his James Bond passion with others.

This exhibit is being shown the month of November as a tribute to James Bond's 99th birthday on Nov. 11. Hughes said his fascination with James Bond began because of the wonderful books written by the author, Ian Fleming. Fleming was a very visual writer and described the locations to which Bond traveled in great detail. This was because Fleming had been a travel writer before venturing into spy novels. His spy novels differed greatly from what had previously been written, they weren't a formula and Bond changed locations and assignments frequently. Hughes began watching Bond movies in the early1970s.

On display are original James Bond books and original cover art published in the 1950s and 1960s. There are also items in foreign languages to show how wide spread the James Bond franchise has grown and how many worldwide fans enjoy Bond. There are also posters from several different Bond movies, sheet music, CDs, records, and even reel to reel soundtracks on display. Additionally, there are games and toys, including a James Bond version of Monopoly. There are also airplanes, helicopters, video games, cars, and a gyrocopter named "Little Nellie" from the movie "You Only Live Twice."

"James Bond is the world's longest running, most successful continuing film series,“ Hughes said. ”More than one-third of the world's population has seen a James Bond movie."

The next James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," is being released in April. This movie will be the 25th official James Bond film by MGM/UA and the fifth with Daniel Craig as James Bond.

"On Her Majesty's Secret Service" was was released on the 50th anniversary of James Bond and is Hughes’ favorite Bond film. He has an extensive collection of memorabilia from this movie, including a plate from the mountain top restaurant in which James Bond had a meal, the book, an action figure and many more items. In September 2019, Hughes had the pleasure of being on the mountain in Switzerland, the Schilthorn, where the movie was filmed. This was an enjoyable adventure for him and he even had the opportunity to eat at the restaurant dedicated to James Bond. The restaurant revolves with beautiful views and he got a window seat. There is also a movie walk of fame with information markers about the film, different star's pictures and hand prints and a gift shop dedicated to items from the film. A fun fact, the bathrooms are marked "Bonds" and "Bond Girls."

As a graduation gift from the cinema department, Hughes was honored to host a James Bond weekend marathon at Tulane University, which started at 6 p.m. on a Friday night and ended at 8 p.m. on Sunday night. This sell-out event raised enough money to buy two 70 mm projectors making Tulane only one of six universities with the capacity to show 70 mm films. He remembers the film canisters were extremely heavy making them difficult to haul up to the projection booth, however the picture was so clear, it was worth it.

In conjunction with this library exhibit there is a James Bond trivia contest. The grand prize is a two-volume DVD set of all of the Sean Connery James Bond films. To enter the contest, go to the library for the contest forms. The library is located at 1445 Commerce Street, Crestview. Enjoy the exhibit!

