STUDENT NEWS

Troy University

Melissa Milani of Crestview, has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2019/2020 academic year.

Parker Reed of Crestview, has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2019/2020 academic year.

Angela Amesbury-Jernigan of Crestview and Amy Downs of Crestview, completed the requirements for graduation during Term 1 of the 2019/2020 academic year at Troy University.