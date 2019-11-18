A man told police he was shot by an unknown gunman as he left a store Sunday night.

The victim, 22, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told officers he was walking in the 3200 block of 20th Street at 9:45 p.m.

"The victim advised he was leaving the store when the suspect approached him and attempted to stop him," said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit assistant commander Capt. Kip Hart. "The victim advised he didn’t know the suspect so he kept walking. The suspect then shot him."

The gunman hadn't been identified as of Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact TVCU at 464-8690 or CrimeStoppers at 752-STOP (7867).