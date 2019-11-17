Fifteen individually wrapped packages were found in the bag that was covered in barnacles and seaweed, authorities said.

A duffle bag with 33 pounds of cocaine was found on the beach in Flagler County on Friday night, officials said.

Flager County sheriff’s spokeswoman Brittany Kershaw said deputies received an anonymous call around 7 p.m. that a duffle bag had washed up on the beach at Surfview Drive in the Hammock area of Palm Coast.

Fifteen individually wrapped packages were found in the bag that was covered in barnacles and seaweed. The bag also contained a large amount of sand and shells and had clearly been in the ocean for some time, Kershaw said.

One of the kilo-sized bricks was open and a block of white substance was exposed, which was tested and turned out to be cocaine, Kershaw said.

Flager County Sheriff Rick Staly said the bag was washed up on the beach by rough wind and surf over the last few days.

Deputies searched the beach but did not find additional bags or drugs, Kershaw said.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified of the narcotics so they could check their beaches.