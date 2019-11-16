The Doolittle Institute, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory, hosted a recent ’pitch day’ where technology start-ups presented ideas for the Air Force’s hypersonic missile development efforts. Seven companies were awarded contracts averaging $750,000.

EGLIN AFB — Seven companies. About three hours. More than $5 million.

That’s the by-the-numbers summation of the Air Force’s first-ever "pitch day" for hypersonic missile development held recently at the Doolittle Institute in Niceville.

The Doolittle Institute, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory, works to deliver advanced technology rapidly to the service’s warfighters.

At Hypersonics Pitch Day, nine pre-selected technology start-up companies pitched their ideas for addressing any number of the challenges inherent in developing the technology to allow missiles to fly at five times the speed of sound — a mile every second — or faster.

Seven of the start-ups got funding at Pitch Day, receiving $50,000 checks on the spot. Overall, the average award to each start-up was $750,000, according to Ilka Cole, chief of media relations for Eglin Air Force Base’s 96th Test Wing.

The day was "a huge accomplishment for Air Force contracting and acquisitions," in terms of both the speed at which the contracts were awarded and the amounts awarded, said Maj. Madeleine Jensen of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Eglin.

Jensen headed the team that put together the Hypersonics Pitch Day, working with the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Arnold Engineering and Development Complex at Tennessee’s Arnold Air Force Base.

Hypersonics is the next frontier in weapons development. The technology allows missiles to penetrate quickly into enemy territory or against enemy defenses, providing little or no time to counter the attack. China and Russia, identified as "near-peer" adversaries in what the U.S. defense establishment sees as an emerging "great power" competition in the work, already have tested hypersonic weapons.

The Air Force is pursuing two hypersonic prototype efforts, the Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon and the Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon. Both are expected to achieve early operational capability by 2023 and both could eventually carry or benefit from the technologies explored at Pitch Day, according to Air Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Genatempo, Air Force Program Executive Officer for Weapons and director of the Armament Directorate at Eglin.

The prototyping work is being done under contracts with Lockheed Martin, a Bethesda, Maryland-based defense contractor.

Genatempo said at the event that the work to be done by the seven start-up companies that got funding at Pitch Day is needed because whatever the first version of a hypersonic missile looks like, that’s "not what it’s going to wind up to be" as development is refined.

"We’re dealing with a lot of exquisite things," Genatempo said, noting the need for special materials, new propulsion systems and improved communications capabilities to produce a workable hypersonic weapon.

At Pitch Day, representatives of the nine start-ups gave 5-minute closed-door presentations to Air Force experts, followed by 5 minutes of questions. The start-ups also gave less-detailed presentations open to everyone, at which representatives also took questions.

Hypersonics Pitch Day replaced the more traditional Air Force contracting process, which can take as long as 90 days.

The winning companies are:

— Ursa Major technologies Inc., a Colorado-based propulsion systems manufacturer.

— UES Inc., an Ohio-based scientific research and technology development firm.

— Spectral Energies, an Ohio-based engineering company.

— Powdermet Inc., a nanotechnology and advanced materials research and development company.

— GoHypersonic Inc. an Ohio-based hypersonic research and development company.

— Advanced Silicon Group, a four-year-old nanotechnology development company, and;

— Fourth State Communications, a communications and data transfer company working to replace satellite-based communications technology.

Efforts to contact the winning companies for comment were unsuccessful, but Fourth State Communications noted its win on its LinkedIn page: "We are extremely proud to announce that Fourth State Communications has been awarded a ... contract. We are looking forward to assisting the Air Force achieve its goals."