Deputies said that when they attempted to open a closet door to search for the child, several live rats started falling out of the ceiling.

A 4-year-old girl, missing Thursday from a house on Ridge Road in Eastpoint, was found unharmed but trapped in the woods after being located with the help of a drone.

In a news release from Christy Thompson, public information officer for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday from the child’s parents, who reported they had not seen the child since “last night” when they put her to bed.

When they awoke at 12:30 p.m., the girl was not in her bed and they were unable to locate her, they told investigators.

The release said that as deputies approached the front door of the residence, they noticed a strong, foul odor coming from inside. The home was in complete disarray, with dog feces, urine and garbage covering the floors.

Rotten food, ashtrays full of cigarette butts, and bags full of clothing blocked the doorways of bedrooms, read the release.

Deputies said that when they attempted to open a closet door to search for the child, several live rats started falling out of the ceiling. After completing their search of the inside of the home, they concluded she was not there.

Additional deputies and members of the Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and began a door-to-door search. A Florida Department of Corrections K-9 team, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, were also requested to assist.

Within 20 minutes of the call, the Sheriff’s Office located the missing child with a drone. She was found trapped in a heavily wooded area about 100 yards from the house, unable to free herself. She was wet, muddy and had scratches on her limbs.

The weather conditions were approximately 50 degrees outside and she was wearing no shoes or socks, read the release.

Sabrina C. Berry, 25, and Marcus A. Howard, 30, were arrested and charged with neglect of child without great bodily harm.