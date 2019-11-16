BAY COUNTY — A peculiar Bay County housing dynamic was forever disrupted when Hurricane Michael slammed Panama City and the communities that surround it.

Prior to the Category 5 storm, a full 70% of the county’s homes were listed as rental units, leaving just 30% as owned. The numbers were nearly exactly the opposite of what are seen in most communities and created all sorts of problems in the storm’s aftermath, according to Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll.

“FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) was shocked. We had a huge rental market here,” the District 2 commissioner said. “That’s not healthy in a case like this because in a rental you have no incentive to fix it. It isn’t your home. You’ve got skin in the game when you own it.”

The problem

The multi-family housing market was devastated. There were 88 apartment complexes in Panama City and unincorporated Bay County when Michael struck, with 8,396 total units. More than half of those units, 4,623, were damaged during the storm, and 3,884 households were displaced, records show.

It is not as clear how many renters living in single-family houses lost their homes, but it has been estimated that 60,000 homes sustained some sort of damage as a result of the storm and 22,000 people were displaced county-wide.

Those who found themselves without a place to live, either permanently or temporarily, did not encounter a welcoming rental market in Walton or Okaloosa counties.

“There was not a lot of available housing for people to move in to,” said Thomas Baker, the director of the Walton County Housing Agency. “There was not a lot we could offer. The rental market here doesn’t allow someone to come in and stay a few weeks.”

Rising labor costs combined with shortages of workers, along with a lack of available land for development, haven’t made buying a house any easier than renting, according to Baker and Destin developer Peter Bos.

“There’s no such thing as inexpensive housing,” Bos said. “Inexpensive housing is older housing.”

A year after Michael, Bay County faces the arduous task of managing the reconstruction of much of its community and county officials hope to control enough of the rebuild to bring the renter to owner numbers back into sync.

“We can always hope for that,” Carroll said.

A task force chaired by Carroll has actually outlined a vision that goes far beyond simply balancing numbers.

A report filed by the Bay County Long-Term Recovery Task Force in July calls for “housing initiatives that consider factors such as walkability to amenities, aesthetics, infrastructure, proximity to schools, green spaces and other livability metrics.”

Such inspired thinking, though, must be balanced with the need for speed.

Part of creating a market for homeowners will not only include providing homes that people can afford, but getting them built quickly.

Finding solutions

Michael Johnson, the director of community development for Panama City, has been tasked with finding solutions to the short-term housing issue. He is the Housing Lead for the Bay County Long-Term Recovery Task Force.

The Task Force plan, according to a report filed in July, calls for “maximizing available parcels of land that contain modular or mobile home parks, many of which suffered massive damage” as a result of the storm.

The group also wants to build homes on parcels either presently owned by housing authorities or local governments or in areas that can be purchased by those same entities.

“Identifying sites where immediate housing stocks can be rebuilt on a short or long-term basis is one of the quickest solutions to mitigate the housing crisis,“ the report said.

To accomplish that, Johnson has embarked on a plan to erect “spec” houses of several varieties for the public to walk through and get a look at.

The homes to be studied include tiny “micro” houses, panelized homes and concrete structures built using “robotics and 3D printing.”

All the structures being considered can be built within about a month’s time and each variety will be resilient enough to stand up to future storms far better than the homes they will replace.

The new homes will be sold as permanent housing at prices ranging from $125,000 to $150,000, depending on square footage, the number of bedrooms and amenities offered, Johnson said.

“We do intend to build more than one style of housing,” he said.

Johnson said it is hoped the spec houses can be built and enough positive public input gathered by March to begin moving toward construction. He said the process of obtaining proper zoning to build, having feasibility studies done and soliciting requests for proposals from builders will take some time to complete.

Hard at work

The building industry is already “extremely busy” rebuilding Bay County, Carroll said. The county registered 1,637 new contractors in fiscal year 2019, as compared to 186 in fiscal 2018.

Developers are building new homes as well as repairing the estimated 60,000 homes damaged by Hurricane Michael. Bay County records show that 25,915 construction permits were issued in fiscal 2019 as compared to 8,743 in fiscal 2018.

“Finding labor is the hardest part right now,” Carroll said.

Additionally, the city of Panama City issued 173 new construction permits through the second quarter of 2019, the city of Springfield has issued 49 and the city of Parker has issued 29, according to numbers compiled by EP Consultants Inc. The city of Lynn Haven reported it had issued 180 new single family construction permits through September.

Numbers for Mexico Beach were not available.

D.R. Horton, a company that advertises as the nation’s largest home builder, is among the contractors helping to rebuild Bay County’s residential market. It has “several thousand units under construction all over the county,” Carroll said.

He said 1,200 to 1,500 multi-family housing units are presently in the permitting process. Once permitted, he said, the dwellings will take between 12 to 15 months to complete.

A lot of the work being done now is by private builders using their own money.

But the county and city have received more than $30 million in state and federal housing grants.

“I’d like to see some of that used to build homes in the price range for teachers or first responders,” Carroll said.

Initially, there were more than 1,000 FEMA trailers housing families in Bay County. That number has been reduced now to 334, Johnson said. The housing authority has requested FEMA extend the time the remaining trailers remain occupied from April of next year until October.

Bay County has received $28 million and Panama City $8 million in first-time homeowner dollars.

The community development organization has been spending the money to assist people with down payments and closing costs, offering up to $25,000 in assistance.

It is also offering financial assistance to first-time home buyers, assisting with owner-occupied home repairs for the uninsured or underinsured, providing foreclosure prevention through mortgage assistance and rental or utility deposit assistance.

Johnson said part of the reason the number of FEMA trailers in the county has dropped so significantly was partially due to his department’s ability to provide up to $5,000 in relocation assistance.