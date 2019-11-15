A vessel from the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Panama City Division on Friday began around-the-clock operations in an effort to recover Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff, or any personal effects, from the Gulf of Mexico.

PANAMA CITY — A U.S. Navy vessel equipped with an array of search equipment is now operating around-the-clock in part of the Gulf of Mexico as the effort to recover any remains or personal effects of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff are continuing.

Late on the morning of Nov. 5, Condiff, a 29-year-old Special Tactics airman, made what the Air Force is calling an “unplanned parachute departure” from a four-engine C-130 combat aircraft during a parachute training exercise over the Gulf of Mexico about two miles south of Hurlburt Field.

Initial search efforts involved the U.S. Coast Guard along with units of the Air Force, the Army, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and local sheriff’s offices and emergency response agencies.

At one point, the search covered hundreds of square miles of the Gulf of Mexico, stretching 30 miles into the water from Destin to Pensacola. On Nov. 8, the Coast Guard called off its search effort, and the Air Force and Navy have taken the lead roles in an ongoing recovery effort.

On Friday, the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) announced that it had begun “continuous 24-hour operations to recover U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff.”

According to Navy spokeswoman Ashley Conner, the operation is the result of a request from the Air Force. The Air Force’s 24th Special Operations Wing, of which Condiff was a part, and which has been handling media inquires on the recovery efforts, did not immediately respond to questions about the apparent request to the Navy.

A crew from the Navy installation in Panama City on Friday launched the R/V Patriot with an eight-person crew, according to Conner. The R/V Patriot is equipped with side-scan sonars, six unmanned underwater vehicles and three remotely operated vehicles, according to a news release.

Two smaller boats also are deployed with the R/V Patriot, according to Conner, who said R/V Patriot is being kept on station around the clock, with crews being rotated on and off the vessel.

“The death of Staff Sgt. Condiff is devastating and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his unit,” Capt. Aaron Peters, NSWC PCD commanding officer, said in the news release. “We are hopeful that our efforts bring him home and offer some measure of relief to his family.”

According to the Navy news release, the unmanned underwater vehicles associated with the R/V Patriot will be searching an unspecified 18-square-mile area of the Gulf of Mexico and any data retrieved by those vehicles will be examined by the remotely operated vehicle. The NSWC PCD has been called to support similar recovery operations in the past, according to the news release.