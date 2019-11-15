A crash causing both westbound lanes of Interstate 10 to be blocked occurred Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

CRESTVIEW — Two drivers walked away uninjured after colliding on Interstate 10 Thursday evening.

The crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. at Exit 56 in the westbound lanes of the interstate near Crestview.

Tyson Abney, 21 of Pace, and Miroslav Pecina, 45 of Caryville were traveling west on I-10 with Abney in the right lane and Pecina in the left lane. Abney attempted an improper lane change which caused the left rear quarter panel of his Ford Fusion to collide with the right front bumper of Pecina’s semi-trailer.

The initial impact caused both vehicles to lock together. Once separated, Abney’s car came to a rest in the south shoulder median.

Pecina was unable to gain control, causing his trailer to roll on its side and collide with the cab of the truck, blocking both westbound travel lanes.

Neither driver was injured in the crash.

No charges are pending.