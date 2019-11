The Alabama soccer team signed five student-athletes for its 2020 freshman class, head coach Wes Hart announced this week. The incoming class includes Taylor Carter, Kate Henderson, Felicia Knox, Tanna Sanchez Carreto, and Gessica Skorka.

“We’ve had some very good recruiting classes the past couple of years, and this class is no different,” head coach Wes Hart said. “Similar to our 2019 class, I believe you will see some players step in and be major contributors from day one.”