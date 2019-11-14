Sacred Heart Health System has formally changed its name to Ascension Sacred Heart and is adopting a new logo to fully identify itself as part of Ascension.

Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf is now known as Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf.

The new name reflects the fact that for 20 years, Sacred Heart has been part of Ascension, which is one of the leading nonprofit and Catholic health systems in the U.S. In Florida, Ascension operates hospitals in Pensacola, Miramar Beach, Panama City and Port St. Joe, in addition to three Ascension St. Vincent’s hospitals in Northeast Florida.

The combining of the Ascension name with Sacred Heart’s historic name is part of an effort to make it easier for patients to access the care they need within Ascension’s national, integrated health system. Ascension operates more than 2,600 sites of care – including 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 21 states and Washington, D.C.

As part of the transformation, the names of all Ascension Sacred Heart facilities are changing, including outpatient centers, physician offices and hospitals. Physician offices will be rebranded as Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart. All facilities across Northwest Florida should have new signs by the end of November.

“Coming together under a unified brand continues to result in increased collaboration among physicians and caregivers, locally and nationally,” said Tom VanOsdol, Ascension Florida’s president and CEO. “You still see the doctor you know and trust, but now you know your doctor is connected to other experts and specialists across the state and across the country, all dedicated to providing care specific to your individual needs.”

VanOsdol said many important things will not change, including Ascension Sacred Heart’s services and its faith-based mission to provide compassionate, personalized care, with special attention to those who are living in poverty and most vulnerable.

“We continue to be guided by the values and the heritage that the Daughters of Charity established when the built a hospital in Pensacola more than 100 years ago,” VanOsdol said. “In fact, the Daughters of Charity were one of the founders of Ascension back in 1999 and they continue to inspire us today.”

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf is a 19-bed community hospital that has been consistently rated as among the best hospitals for overall patient satisfaction. This year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for the nation's hospitals. Hospitals received ratings from one to five stars – with five stars being the highest score – based on how well they perform on a range of inpatient and outpatient quality measures. Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Gulf was one of only nine hospitals in Florida to receive the five-star rating.