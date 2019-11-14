After a little shuffling of positions on the podium the Gulf County School Board last week adopted several agreements and policies, including one on medical marijuana.

Garnering by far the most discussion, the district was under some degree of pressure to adopt a policy on medical marijuana; the constitutional amendment was approved over four years ago and became law three years ago.

“The (Florida Department of Education) wants all districts to have a policy,” said Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton. “This is Florida law. This policy is for us to follow Florida law.

“We don’t see it being a big deal with our juvenile student population.”

The policy adopted effectively removes medical marijuana from the schools’ hands or grounds.

If a child prescribed marijuana from a licensed physician requires a dosage, a parent or guardian will be called.

The parent or guardian must bring the medicine to the school and provide the proper dosage and leave.

“There will no possession by our people,” said Bill Carr, Assistant Superintendent for Business.

That is the only method by which medical marijuana may be present at schools under the policy.

“If a student has some medical marijuana in his back pocket and he is walking around school that student is subject to our zero tolerance policy,” Carr said.

Reorganization

For the first time in four years, the district reorganization resulted in some changes on the dais.

Two years ago, chair Brooke Wooten was voted to retain the seat by his fellow board members, three of whom had been recently elected.

Wooten seemed comfortable moving to another chair last week.

“The view is just fine over here,” Wooten said. “It was an honor and privilege to serve as the chair for four years.

“I want to thank staff and my fellow board members for making it a little easier.”

Norton said Wooten “raised the bar” during his four years.

“He has done nothing but set a high standard,” Norton said.

The new board chair is Cindy Belin, who moved into the middle chair and said, “You do kind of feel the pressure sitting here.”

Belin served as vice-chair the past two years.

Succeeding her as vice-chair is Dennis McGlon.

Infrastructure

The board approved a grant agreement with the Volunteer Florida Foundation that will provide up to $1.125 million to the district for the replacement of heating/air conditioning units at both high schools.

The district also approved a contract with Johnson Controls, which was selected from more than a dozen bidders, to work with the district on an energy saving program.

In effect, Johnson Controls will assess district operations as a whole with an eye on identifying redundancies and shortfalls through which the district could save money.

Health insurance

For the second consecutive year, the district and staff will see no increase in health insurance, including dental and vision.