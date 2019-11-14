OPELIKA — An Alabama county emergency management director has resigned following an investigation that determined she didn’t follow state laws when she purchased a vehicle for the department.

News outlets report Lee County Commissioners announced Tuesday that Emergency Management Agency Director Kathy Carson has resigned.

County Administrator Roger Rendleman says Carson purchased a 2019 Polaris Ranger for the agency over the summer using grant money but didn’t properly bid on the vehicle per state laws.

Rendleman says the purchase of the vehicle is now the county’s responsibility.

Carson stepped down once the investigation began and was offered a severance package. The details of the package weren’t disclosed.

Carson served as director since 2009. She led the county’s response to the 2019 Beauregard tornadoes that killed 23 people and injured 100 others.