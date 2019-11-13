An apparent domestic violence incident has left two people dead along with two family pets in Crestview.

At 4 a.m. a man turned himself into the Crestview Police Department after admitting to killing two people at a home on Equine Drive in Crestview, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the crime.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody. His motive is as yet unknown, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators do not know how much time elapsed between the incident and the suspect turning himself in.

We will update this story as we receive more information.