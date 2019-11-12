CRESTVIEW — Local interior designer Alec Hritz was recently chosen to decorate the White House for Christmas.

Alec, who owns 3 Dolls Interiors, has wanted to go to Washington D.C. to decorate the White House for most of his life.

"I always said it was dream of mine," Alec said. "I thought it would be an amazing thing to go and do it."

This year after returning home from a trip with his wife Angela, the couple began to discuss their next vacation. Alec couldn’t think of where he wanted to go next, but reiterated his desire to go to the White House, so his wife jumped into action.

Angela sent an email to the President, the First Lady and the First Lady’s team telling them all about her husband and his desire. She included his 21 years spent in the Air Force, how he owns his own interior design company and his generosity toward others.

After a while, they received an email saying that Alec was chosen as one of the member’s of this year’s decorating team.

"I couldn’t believe it," Alec said. "I read the email like three or four times."

"Alec usually asks for absolutely nothing," Angela added. "I’m so excited to play a part in him doing something like this."

Alec will be gone from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3 decorating the White House with a team of other designers.

According to Alec, he doesn’t know all of the logistics of the design phase yet but in year’s past the team has decorated the inside of the White House.

"It’s the First Lady’s responsibility," Alec said. "She is the one who sets the theme every year and it is the decorating team that brings her ideas to life."