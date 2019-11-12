Winds gusted to 35 mph around the time that Alyssa Sangeeta Jacobson died, a meteorologist said.

BOCA RATON - Alyssa Sangeeta Jacobson "brightened every room she went into," her family says.

Boca Raton police confirmed Monday that the 23-year-old was the person killed Saturday morning by a falling branch as she walked through the northern part of the city.

Jacobson "inspired her friends and family to enjoy each moment," her mother posted Sunday night in a Facebook posting. "Alyssa’s smile was infectious and she had a zest for life."

Police have said the woman was killed at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday as she walked through a condominium complex on the 6300 block of Northwest Second Avenue, in the Boca Teeca neighborhood. They have not elaborated.

At the time of the woman’s death, Boca Raton Airport reported wind gusts of up to 35 mph and sustained winds of 23 mph, the National Weather Service's Miami office said Saturday.

The high winds were part of a cold front that came through overnight, bringing rain and wind to much of Palm Beach County on Saturday morning.

On Monday, Boca Raton police asked that Jacobson's family be provided with privacy.

Jacobson, born in Fort Lauderdale, recently attained her MBA at Florida Atlantic University and had worked for the last four years as an analyst at Office Depot's corporate headquarters in Boca Raton.

The family said in the Facebook posting that it had set up the Alyssa Sangeeta Jacobson Scholarship fund to help pay for young people’s educations.

Services for Jacobson were set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday Palms West Funeral Home, the posting said. It did not list survivors.

