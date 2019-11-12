Okaloosa Public Safety has issued a statement regarding the high winds and low temperatures expected today and tomorrow.

"Temperatures are expected to reach the freezing threshold in coastal portions of our County with values of 21-28 (degrees) inland," said Patrick Maddox, Chief of Emergency Management for Okaloosa County in an email.

RELATED ARTICLE: Local activist: ‘Homelessness is a community problem’

"Our strategic partners will open two cold weather shelters due to the National Weather Service’s forecast of temperatures below 40 degrees in Okaloosa County, reaching in the mid-20 degree range near the coast with 20-30 mph winds," according the statement issued by Public Safety.

Additionally, One Hopeful Place in south Okaloosa County is in need of blankets and volunteers to transport donated items. People interested in volunteering can call (850) 586-7879.

North Okaloosa County shelter

Crestview Area Homeless Shelter "Helping Hands House"

120 Duggan Avenue in Crestview

(850) 398-5670

Open 6 p.m.- 8 a.m. the following morning Tuesday, and Wednesday

South Okaloosa County shelter

One Hopeful Place

1564 Percy L Coleman Road in Fort Walton Beach

(850)-586-7879

Open 4:30 p.m.- 8 a.m. the following morning Tuesday and Wednesday.

**Note bus stop pick up locations for One Hopeful Place only:

4:00 p.m. — Methodist Church, 103 First Street, Fort Walton Beach

4:30 p.m. — Walmart, 748 Beal Parkway, Fort Walton Beach

5:00 p.m. — Methodist Church, 103 First Street, Fort Walton Beach