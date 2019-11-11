Grab your warm jackets and fuzzy socks because near-record cold weather is on the way. So is rain.

PHOTOS: 42 years ago snow blanketed Okaloosa

But forecasters are not expecting the two to appear together, so sleet, freezing rain and snow are out of the picture.

VINTAGE PHOTOS: Snow in Shalimar

FILE PHOTOS - Snow in Northwest Florida

"At this point we’re expecting the freezing temperatures to be out of the area before it gets cold enough for the rain to turn to freezing rain," said National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Miller.

Miller said a cold front will come through late Monday night and on Tuesday. That front will bring rain to the area.

PHOTOS: Florida snowfalls of the past

By the time temperatures drop below freezing late on Tuesday, the rain will be gone, he said.

After a quick glance at local records, Miller said the forecasted low of 31 will likely be just off the record low temperature of 30.

The cold should move out of the area quickly, with temperatures returning to the 50s and 60s by Thursday, Miller said.