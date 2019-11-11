The Veterans Day program was held at the Veterans Memorial on Main Street on Monday in Crestview.

CRESTVIEW — The city of Crestview held a Veterans Day program on Main Street at the Veterans Memorial on Monday morning.

The program was in honor of those who have served in the military, both past and present.

After an acapella rendition of the national anthem sung by Ashley Stiegelmeier and opening remarks from Craig Sarrasin, Crestview Mayor J.B. Whitten gave his remarks with a Veterans Day proclamation.

"The State of Florida is recognized as one of the most military and veteran-friendly states in the nation with more than 1.5 million veterans living in Florida," Whitten said. "Approximately 22.7 percent of Okaloosa County is comprised of veterans with the city of Crestview leading the way with approximately 31.6% of our population."

After Whitten’s proclamation, Lt. Col. James Wilson of the 919th Special Operations Wing addressed the crowd.

"Whether they wear the military uniform today or wore it decades ago, veterans exemplify the highest ideals of service to our nation," Wilson said. "In this moment, let us give thanks for America’s sons and daughters, past and present, who have been willing to enter the arena and fight the good fight."

After Wilson’s remarks, the program ended with a 21-gun salute and the playing of TAPS by the Eglin Honor Guard.