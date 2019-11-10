Colonial Dames

of America

The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Alabama, Birmingham Center, held its annual fall meeting Oct. 24 at the Mountain Brook Club.

Birmingham Center Chair Carolyn Satterfield called the well-attended meeting to order; it featured the presentation of new members Catherine Smith, Tricia Long Ford, Holly Cole Goodbody, Jane Goings and Susan Lowder.

New members of the Young Dames (under 45 years old) include Dr. Mary Kinney Lowe Corley, Gray Miller, Lindsay Smith Puckett, Patricia Lawrence Stutts and Madelyn Fletcher Hereford.

Alabama State President Mary Turner presented Nancy Ward Smith with a special Golden Dame certificate in honor of 50 years in good standing.

Gadsden, included in the Birmingham Center as at large members, was well represented by Jane Newman, Ann Renfrow, Alie Causey, Dr Mary Kinney Lowe Corley and Burt Lowe.

In keeping with this year’s theme, George and Martha Washington, Dr Alex McClure Colvin spoke on “George Washington and the Creek Nation Treaty of New York.”

Colvin, public programs curator at the Alabama Archives, was the 2011 NSCDA Scholar and the recipient of two awards from the Auburn Center.

Following the informative and entertaining talk, everyone enjoyed a festive lunch organized by Cameron Crowe.

Gallant Homemakers

and Community Leaers

President Kathy Sapp welcomed 12 members of the Gallant Homemakers and Community Leaders to the Oct. 8 club meeting. The meeting was held at 1 p.m. at the Gallant Community Center, which is inside the volunteer fire department.

Treasurer’s report was given by Gwen Bradley, and she advised that she would be sending in an order for Rada knife products if anyone is interested in purchasing them for Christmas.

AHCL week was Oct. 6-12, and our group celebrated by preparing a meal and serving it for the Gallant Volunteer Fire Department on Oct. 27.

Cultural Arts Show was held Oct. 19 at the Extension Office. Many items were displayed for the judges. Those winning first-place ribbons were: Tanya Haessly (eight), Mary McClendon (seven), Lillian Brownell (five), Melba McClendon (four), Eulaine Barron (three), Gwen Bradley (two) and Kathy Sapp and Betty McClendon (one each). All first-place items went to the State of Alabama for judging Oct. 29-31 at the Guntersville State Park.

The 80th Etowah County Fair was held the week of Sept. 24; many of these items were entered in the fair and first-place ribbons were won there also. Gallant won first place of $100, and Etowah County won second place of $50 for the their booths in the fair. A motion was made, seconded and approved to give the Gallant Volunteer Fire Department $50 from the prize money from the fair.

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is Nov. 12.