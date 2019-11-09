MILTON — It was a popular post that 88 people wanted to serve. Even after the deadline, eight more applications came in.

All 10 of the volunteer zoning board members for the Santa Rosa County Commission will be replaced this week.

Sam Parker, the commission chairman, led the charge to recruit new members.

Voters complained about the zoning board voting to rezone a parcel on Woodbine Road. Voters alleged it was done in retaliation for them defeating the penny sales tax Oct. 8 with 67% opposed. Two board members, Jeremy Reeder and Jim Waite, upset the voters further by joking about Woodbine traffic in Pace.

Parker praised District 1 volunteers Derrick Sammons and Adam Principe for their professionalism.

“I don’t know that they have a particular knowledge of the development industry,” Parker said. “They both do wake up every morning and have to drive to another county to go to work.”

Other zoning board nominees included Laurie McGaughey for District 3 commissioner Don Salter. Salter was still trying to pin down his second choice last week. He wanted to tap someone with agricultural experience.

For Dave Piech of District 4, Cherie Rice and Kirk Darby were both selected. Lane Lynchard of District 5 picked Margaret Neyman and Daniel Bowen.

Bob Cole, District 2 commissioner, still had both of his board members to appoint and said he would do it Tuesday.

“I’m still kind of perturbed the way it went,” Cole said. “They didn’t need that strict of a punishment.”

Salter said he “hated” that all of the zoning board members have been dismissed. Waite had been on the board for more than 12 years.

“They got caught up in the moment and it unfortunately ended up the way it did,” Salter said.