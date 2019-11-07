CRESTVIEW — Here is a list of upcoming events in our area.

LOOMIS BROS CIRCUS FUNDRAISER: The Crestview Historic Preservation Board will host the Loomis Bros. Circus new 2019 Circus Traditions Tour. Circus showtimes are 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9, at the Old Spanish Trail Park covered pavilion on Stillwell Blvd., Crestview. The Sunday performance is 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at the pavilion. The event is a fundraiser for the board. Admission to the circus is $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 2-12. Coupons for “Free Kids Tickets” are available at merchants throughout Okaloosa County. A limited number of discounted adult tickets, which include free child’s admission are available for purchase in advance only at retail locations in the area by calling the event’s sponsor at 850-537-5714 or at loomiscircus.com. Full priced tickets will be available on the day of show at the circus box office or online. The onsite box office opens one hour prior to each showtime. All seating is general admission and patrons are encouraged to arrive early for best seat selection.

SPECIAL OPS SURVIVORS CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: Check-in is 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at Blackstone Golf Course, 108 Blackstone Lane, DeFuniak Springs. The shotgun start is at 9 a.m. Players and teams must register by the Nov. 10 deadline at https://birdeasepro.com/flspecialopsgolf. Cost is $60 per player, and includes; BBQ lunch, team, individual, and door prizes, a $10,000 hole-in-one prize, 50/50 raffle. Contact Mike Christoff, specialopsgolf@gmail.com or 850-384-0806, for more information or sponsorship.

RECURRING

CRESTVIEW CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, City Hall, 198 N. Wilson St., Crestview.

CRESTVIEW HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD: 5:15 p.m. third Mondays, 371 Hickory Ave. W, Crestview. Open to the public.

CRESTVIEW CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, City Hall, 198 N. Wilson St., Crestview.

BLACKMAN FIRE DISTRICT BOARD: 7 p.m. first Tuesdays, 1850 U.S. Highway 2, Baker.

MILLIGAN WATER SYSTEM BOARD: 6 p.m. second Tuesdays, 5340 U.S. Highway 4.

BAKER FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSION: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Baker Area Public Safety Building, 1375 19th St.

TROY UNIVERSITY OFFICE HOURS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. second Wednesdays, Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce, 1447 Commerce Drive, Crestview. Get information about furthering your education, and TU bachelor and master degree programs.

REP. JAYER WILLIAMSON OFFICE HOURS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. first and third Thursdays, Okaloosa County Extension office, 3098 Airport Road, Crestview. Call 995-3698 for an appointment.

LAUREL HILL CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m. first Thursdays, City Hall, 8209 Highway 85 N, Laurel Hill.

DORCAS FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS: DFDC now meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays, 5232 Deer Springs Drive, Crestview, off Highway 90.

HOLT FIRE DEPARTMENT: 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays, fire station, 490 W. U.S. Highway 90, Holt.

ALMARANTE VOLUNTEER FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS: 7 p.m. second Thursdays, Almarante Fire Station, 3710 Old California Road, Laurel Hill.

NORTH OKALOOSA FIRE DISTRICT: 5 p.m. third Thursdays, fire station 82, 5549 John Givens Road, Crestview.

HOLT FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m. third Thursdays, 490 W. U.S. Highway 90.

HOLT FIRE DEPARTMENT: 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays, fire station.

LAUREL HILL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: 7 p.m., second Fridays, in Laurel Hill City Hall's fire department office.

UNIVERSITY OF WEST FLORIDA: Office hours at the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce, 1447 Commerce Drive, by appointment. Registration begins in April for summer and fall terms. UWF offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs in Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and online. Call 863-6550 for questions or an appointment.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

CRESTVIEW AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: for chamber members and their employees. Details: 682-3212 or info@crestviewchamber.com. www.crestviewchamber.com.

BREAKFAST SPONSORS: for 2020 sought. Contact Shannon at 682-3212

HERITAGE MUSEUM ACTIVITIES

The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida is located at 115 Westview Ave. in Valparaiso.

BOBBIN LACE & TATTERS GROUP: 1 p.m. first Saturdays at the museum.