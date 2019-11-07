DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A golf tournament fund raiser for Special Operations survivors is scheduled.

Players and teams must register by the Nov. 10 deadline to participate in the tournament, which starts with check-in 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at Blackstone Golf Course, 108 Blackstone Lane, DeFuniak Springs. The shotgun start is at 9 a.m.

Registration is online at https://birdeasepro.com/flspecialopsgolf. Cost is $60 per player, and includes; BBQ lunch, team, individual, and door prizes, a $10,000 hole-in-one prize, 50/50 raffle.

Contact Mike Christoff, specialopsgolf@gmail.com or 850-384-0806, for more information or sponsorship.