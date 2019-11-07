We don’t endorse political candidates in this space, haven’t for several years. Given the results of a 2016 Huffington Post/YouGov poll that said 51% of Americans don’t think newspapers should endorse candidates compared to 24% who think they should (25% were undecided), we’re on solid ground.

That doesn’t mean we ignore partisan politics — we’d be neglecting our responsibilities if we tried, plus given the current political landscape on all levels, it would be an impossibility.

It simply means we’re Switzerland — neutral — on who wins.

However, we unashamedly support a healthy political process in which all voices are heard and all ideas are presented, so informed voters can choose whose voices and which ideas prevail.

That’s why we were closely following last weekend’s Alabama Democratic Executive Committee meeting in Montgomery, in which Nancy Worley was removed as party chair and former Gadsden City Council member Randy Kelley as first vice chair. The move followed more than a year of controversy in the wake of Worley’s re-election as chair over a candidate favored by Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.

Allegations of irregularities in that vote prompted the Democratic National Committee to call for new bylaws that would recognize additional minority caucuses and for new party leadership elections. State party officials balked, saying it was an attempt to lessen the influence of African-Americans — the most reliable Democratic voters — in the party’s leadership.

The DNC revoked Worley and Kelley’s national party credentials and withheld support from the state party after deadlines for what it mandated were ignored.

The reform group and Worley and her supporters held competing meetings in October in which bylaws were adopted and elections scheduled, but the DNC is recognizing last week’s meeting — in which state Rep. Chris England of Tuscaloosa was selected as party chair (the first African-American to hold the position) and former state Rep. Patricia Todd of Birmingham as first vice chair — as binding and official.

An attempt to block that election was quashed by the state Supreme Court, and those who are pushing the changes say they’re confident any further legal action against them will be pointless.

We’re aware that Republicans — who have dominated state politics for a decade, which is part of the frustration some Democrats have had with the recent party leadership — are guffawing at what they are calling a circus.

We’re aware that a majority of Alabamians — contrary to the options of those who think they’re lemmings ignoring “their own best interests” (which can be in the beholder’s eye) and blindly following Fox News and various radio talk show hosts — really do support the conservative and by extension Republican agenda,

We’re aware that Jones, the only statewide Democratic officeholder at present — and we’ve addressed many times the unique set of circumstances that put him there — faces a difficult road to re-election next year even if he has a larger voice in the state party’s operations.

We’ll say again that a healthy political process includes options. The Democratic Party really hasn’t been a viable one in this state for a while, and once the excitement of these changes wear off, the new leadership will face the reality of how challenging it’s going to be to reverse that.

Still, while some folks view the word partisanship as an epithet — we’ve certainly slapped it around — it also has a place in a healthy political process. Having two competitive parties keeping each other on their toes is the best possible scenario, far preferable to one-party domination.